Joselito Velasquez signs with Zanfer Promotions

Undefeated flyweight prospect Joselito Velasquez recently signed a promotional deal with Zanfer Promotions, manager Frank Espinoza told RingTV.com on Tuesday night.

Velasquez (4-0, 4 knockouts) was in action last Saturday night at the Arena Oasis in Cancun, Mexico, knocking out Erik Zamora (8-7-2, 1 KO) in the second round.

The Mexico-based Zanfer Promotions, which is run by Fernando Beltran, also promotes WBC junior lightweight titleholder Miguel Berchelt, former three-time featherweight beltholder Orlando Salido, bantamweight contender Luis Nery and welterweight contender Carlos Ocampo.

Espinoza believes Zanfer is the right fit for Velasquez.

“Joselito has a bright future in the sport and is only going to get better,” Espinoza told RingTV.com. “He has that boxer-puncher style that is very appealing to boxing fans. We decided it was best for Joselito to build his name in Mexico, so that is why we signed with Zanfer.”

Velasquez, an amateur standout who represented Mexico in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, resides in the Cancun area.

Espinoza stated he would like Velasquez to fight once more before the end of 2017.

