Shawn Porter to meet Adrian Granados in Nov. 4 co-feature to Wilder-Ortiz

Shawn Porter lobbied hard for a fight with Danny Garcia, but instead, he’ll have to settle for what figures to be an absolute barnburner.

Porter will meet fellow pressure-fighter Adrian Granados in the Showtime co-feature to the heavyweight title tilt between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz on November 4, the network announced Thursday.

Besides the 10-round welterweight contest, Showtime will also televise a junior welterweight title fight pitting Sergey Lipinets against Akihiro Kondo. Bermane Stiverne will face Dominic Breazeale in a heavyweight bout streamed live on Showtime’s social media channels.

“Against Granados I’m getting into the ring with someone who is very established as an amateur and a professional, has great skills and isn’t going to go in there and lay down,” said Porter, 29. “That’s always going to bring out the best in me, and that’s always going to create a very exciting matchup. I know that when I do what I’m planning to do, it’s going to be exciting, entertaining and fill the seats.”

Porter (27-2-1, 17 knockouts) broke down Andre Berto in an April slugfest using his trademark smothering style and array of body blows. Now, he’ll have to deal with a fighter who will match him in terms of energy, even if he is smaller.

Granados (18-5-2, 12 KOs) earned this opportunity against the former champion with a hard-fought split-decision loss to Adrien Broner in February. Many observers felt the Mexico native deserved the nod, but he has a chance to prove he belongs now.

And don’t be fooled by his record. Granados always brings it and is a tough out for anyone in the business. Just ask Broner. He forced the natural 140-pounder to meet him at 147 and changed the weight limit just a month out. Or ask Amir Imam, a former top prospect who was upset by Granados in a stoppage defeat in 2015.

“I’m very excited to be fighting one of the best welterweights in the world in Shawn Porter,” said Granados, 28. “With our styles it’s going to be fireworks from the opening bell. I was getting ready for a fight in October but when this opportunity arose I jumped at it.

“It’s a tremendous card to be fighting on with the whole world watching and I’m looking to put on a great performance.”

Also looking to make his mark: Lipinets, a hard-punching Russian who will fight for his first title in just his 13th pro fight.

He was an accomplished kickboxer in Eastern Europe and found boxing late in life. Lipinets (12-0, 10 KOs) knocked out Lenny Zappavigna in an eliminator in December to earn the shot. When Terence Crawford vacated the IBF title, it was on to Kondo (29-6-1, 16 KOs), a Japanese journeyman who will make his U.S. debut.

“I feel very privileged to be in the position to fight for this world title,” said Lipinets, 28. “I will prepare to face the best possible fighter on that night and I promise that I will not disappoint. The lights will be bright but I have trained too hard not to leave the ring as a world champion.”

Stiverne, who was mandated by the WBC to face Wilder in a rematch, stepped aside after receiving a six-figure payday, and was promised a slot on the undercard. If he beats Breazeale, he’ll have his chance to regain the WBC title he lost to Wilder.

Or the title opportunity could be earned by Breazeale, the former high school quarterback who has proven himself as an all-action big man. He already one shot, but was knocked out by Anthony Joshua in June 2016.