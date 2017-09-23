Daniel Jacobs signs deal with HBO, Matchroom; will return Nov. 11 vs. Luis Arias

Photo / Tom Hogan-K2 Promotions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Daniel Jacobs, the best middleweight not named Canelo or GGG, is jumping ship to HBO with his eyes on those two men.

The Brooklynite, who beat osteosarcoma, a deadly form of bone cancer, signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn’s British-based Matchroom Sport, it was announced Saturday. Jacobs will be the centerpiece of Hearn’s new Matchroom Boxing USA operation, and also is now aligned with HBO for multiple fights.

His first fight under the new deal will take place November 11 against Luis Arias at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York, sources told RingTV.com.

After that, Jacobs (32-2, 29 KOs) hopes to secure a rematch with Gennady Golovkin, the man he fought on even terms with in March, or Mexican star Canelo Alvarez.

“I’m with the family, I’m back with HBO,” said Jacobs, 32, who began his career on the network and also fought GGG on HBO’s pay-per-view arm, but competed mostly on Premier Boxing Champions shows. “It’s a great opportunity for me and my fans. This will be a great platform. It’s a new start for me.”

It’s also a new start for Hearn, who is now entering the American market as a leading man.

Matchroom Sport already is the No. 1 promotional company in boxing-crazed England, and with Anthony Joshua its No. 1 star, shows no signs of slowing down.

“It’s an honor to welcome Danny Jacobs to the Matchroom Boxing team and to join forces with HBO boxing to showcase his fights,” said Hearn. “I believe Danny has proved himself as the top middleweight in world boxing and has one of the most inspirational stories you will ever see in the sport, which must be told.

“We plan on keeping Danny nice and busy kicking off in November, then back in the spring with the obvious target of the Canelo vs. GGG winner. This signing marks the first of many in the U.S. market as we look forward to building on our success in the U.K., raising fighters’ activity levels and profiles and providing fans with atmosphere and drama from this great sport.”

THE RING’s No. 2 middleweight figures to handle the undefeated Arias, and after that, big fights await at 160 pounds. But against just whom remains to be seen while Canelo and GGG tend to their own unfinished business.

Negotiations for the rematch began Friday ahead of a probable May bout, so Jacobs will need to find other dance partners in the meantime. Could it be Demetrius Andrade, who will return to HBO on October 24 and has plans to move up to middleweight? Or even a meeting with crushing puncher David Lemieux? That remains to be seen.

With Top Rank exclusively working with ESPN now, HBO had more room in the budget to work with a fighter the caliber of Jacobs, undoubtedly one of the top 20 pound-for-pound boxers in the world. And now that Jacobs figures to be more active, that’s a boon to boxing.

“This is the right move at the right time for Danny to go to HBO,” his manager, Keith Connolly, told RingTV.com. “All the big fights in his weight class are over there and over the last couple of months Danny, myself and Al Haymon all came to the conclusion that this was the move to make.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger