Oleksandr Usyk-Marco Huck set for September 9

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and challenger Marco Huck. Photo by Mark Hermenau / World Boxing Super Series

The first bout of the World Boxing Super Series will be the cruiserweight quarter-final between WBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk and Marco Huck which takes place at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin on September 9.

Usyk, who is rated No. 1 by THE RING at 200 pounds, picked the former long-reigning world titleholder at the Draft Gala in Monaco earlier this month.

“I can’t wait for the start of the tournament,” said Usyk. “I miss the ring and look forward to hearing the opening bell ring again. At the moment, I am not thinking of my opponent. I am concentrated on my preparation. I’ve got many things to do in my training camp. If he wishes, he may think about me.”

“I have seen that I am the favorite (to win the tournament). I am confident in what I am doing at the moment. Once the first round begins I will start doing my job. I will box with passion and devotion.”

Huck, who is rated No. 7 by THE RING, lost his most recent fight to World Boxing Super Series entrant, Mairis Briedis. However, he is confident that he can get back to winning ways against the Ukrainian, especially with the benefit of home advantage.

“I am very excited that I am meeting the so-called favorite for the tournament already in the first fight,” said Huck. “This will definitely be a fight that no fan should miss. I have won world titles and defended them many times, but the Muhammad Ali Trophy is unique, I would love to win it.”

Ticket details for the World Boxing Super Series quarter-final bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Marco Huck will be announced shortly.

Information courtesy of a press release issued by World Boxing Super Series

Tom Gray is a UK Correspondent/ Editor for RingTV.com and a member of THE RING ratings panel. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing

