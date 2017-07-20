Kosei Tanaka and Yukinori Oguni set for Osaka title defenses

WBO junior flyweight titlist Kosei Tanaka. Photo credit: Naoki Fukuda

Kosei Tanaka will make the second defense of his WBO junior flyweight title against Rangsan Chayanram on September 13 at EDION Arena in Osaka, Japan.

The card, which will also feature IBF junior featherweight beltholder Yukinori Oguni’s first defense against Ryosuke Iwasa, was announced Thursday at a press conference alongside his promoter Kiyoshi Hatanaka.

Tanaka (9-0, 5 knockouts) will be competing in just his 10th pro fight but is already a two-time world titleholder and is rated No. 2 by THE RING at 108 pounds. Now 22, Tanaka turned pro in 2013 and, within two years, had won the WBO 105-pound title, which he defended once before moving up to 108, winning that division’s belt with a fifth-round stoppage of Moises Fuentes on New Year’s Eve 2016.

The 32-year-old Thai Chayanram (14-1, 8 KOs), the WBO’s No. 14 contender, is making a quantum leap in competition against Tanaka, having not fought anyone of note since turning pro in 2011. He fights under the ring name Palangpol CP Freshmart and will be fighting in Japan for the first time since his pro debut, which he lost by seventh round knockout to Koji Itagaki.

Oguni (19-1-1, 7 KOs) also fought on New Year’s Eve, outpointing Jonathan Guzman to win his title. In Iwasa (23-2, 15 KOs), he’ll face a fighter who has won four straight over the past two years since losing to Lee Haskins by sixth round stoppage in England.

Oguni is rated No. 8 by THE RING at 122 pounds while his Japanese compatriot is unrated.

