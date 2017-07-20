Shawn Porter calls on Danny Garcia for fall welterweight clash

Shawn Porter is still waiting for his rematch with Keith Thurman, but in the meantime, he’s ready for any and all challenges.

Thurman is on the mend after undergoing elbow surgery, and won’t fight against until 2018. With Thurman unable to defend his welterweight titles, it’s likely the WBC will order an interim title bout for the fall, and the organization’s leading contends at 147 pounds are Porter and Danny Garcia.

It’s a natural bout between RING-rated top-5 welters. Both men are coming off losses to Thurman, fight under the PBC banner and figure to make for an evenly matched action fight.

Porter (27-2-1, 17 knockouts) took to social media to call out Garcia for a fall meeting with a WWE-style promo in the vein of Macho Man Randy Savage.

“It’s a great fight for me,” Porter, 29, told RingTV.com in a text message. “I’m ready whenever the call comes. I have a more versatile boxing style that has been overshadowed over the years. I think you would see a great display of boxing against a great flat-footed fighter.”

Porter, who stopped Andre Berto in May, already owns one notable victory over a flat-footed fighter with his 2015 wide-points win over Adrien Broner. Could Porter do the same to Garcia?

The 29-year-old Philadelphian was undefeated heading into the Thurman clash, but Garcia (33-1, 19 KOs) was unable to land his usual power shots. The former two-division champion needs a big victory to reestablish himself as an elite fighter.

A bout in boxing’s hottest division where the winner goes and the loser finds himself reeling? Sign us up.

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger