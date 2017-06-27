Shocking Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor odds explained

Want to bet on Mayweather-McGregor?

If you do, and go to place a bet at a Las Vegas sportsbook, you’ll find some surprising odds. Shocking even.

Conor McGregor, a UFC star with exactly zero professional boxing experience, faces incredibly long odds in reality to top Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After all, “Money” is an all-time great, and Conor, well, isn’t.

But the odds at MGM Sportsbooks, the host properly for the super fight, don’t reflect reality. And there’s a good reason for that.

You see, oddsmakers go into painstaking detail to create action on both sides, and if a lot of money is dropped one on side, the odds shift accordingly.

RingTV.com caught up with Jay Rood, VP of Race & Sports for MGM Resorts International, to break down the Mayweather-McGregor betting line.

“When I discussed this with my team, our first thought was a price of about -1400/-1500. We had talked about hanging a higher number and we also knew that the price was posted earlier this year by some of our colleagues as high as -2500. We had heard the price dropped dramatically over some time to close to -1000. So, based upon the price we had discussed, we decided to post a number slightly higher than the current price at other books so we landed at -1200. Needless to say, once we put it up all we got was McGregor money.

“It has been a big disparity in terms of tickets written between the two fighters — we are close to a 30-1 difference and are currently at a price of -725. It’s safe to say this price should be much higher, but obviously the public is on one side at this time. Anybody betting Mayweather would be foolish to bet now, as the price will probably drop even more. We will eventually receive Mayweather money, but at what price has yet to be seen.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger