Shocking Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor odds explained

27
Jun
by Mike Coppinger

Want to bet on Mayweather-McGregor?

If you do, and go to place a bet at a Las Vegas sportsbook, you’ll find some surprising odds. Shocking even.

Conor McGregor, a UFC star with exactly zero professional boxing experience, faces incredibly long odds in reality to top Floyd Mayweather Jr. on August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After all, “Money” is an all-time great, and Conor, well, isn’t.

But the odds at MGM Sportsbooks, the host properly for the super fight, don’t reflect reality. And there’s a good reason for that.

You see, oddsmakers go into painstaking detail to create action on both sides, and if a lot of money is dropped one on side, the odds shift accordingly.

RingTV.com caught up with Jay Rood, VP of Race & Sports for MGM Resorts International, to break down the Mayweather-McGregor betting line.

“When I discussed this with my team, our first thought was a price of about -1400/-1500. We had talked about hanging a higher number and we also knew that the price was posted earlier this year by some of our colleagues as high as -2500. We had heard the price dropped dramatically over some time to close to -1000. So, based upon the price we had discussed, we decided to post a number slightly higher than the current price at other books so we landed at -1200. Needless to say, once we put it up all we got was McGregor money.

“It has been a big disparity in terms of tickets written between the two fighters — we are close to a 30-1 difference and are currently at a price of -725. It’s safe to say this price should be much higher, but obviously the public is on one side at this time. Anybody betting Mayweather would be foolish to bet now, as the price will probably drop even more. We will eventually receive Mayweather money, but at what price has yet to be seen.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Aaron

    The numbers don’t lie, hahaha.

  • Joey Junger

    Dan Rafael used to say you have to separate your boxing intellect from your feelings. This is doubly true when it comes to betting, but too often people make the same mistake over and over again: they bet on the guy they want to win rather than who they think will win, as if their cash is somehow going to infuse the fighter with spirit.

    This fight is going to be about as competitive as a man with a sniper rifle standing at one side of an empty, open field, taking shots at a five-hundred pound naked man walking across the field at a leisurely pace in broad daylight. I get that a lot of people don’t like Mayweather, but betting on McGregor is like investing your money in a wishing well.

    • IanF69

      The odds of winning the lottery are million’s to one but we all buy a ticket for the “what if” factor….and every week(almost) Someone does win…..I get your point and personally agree with you but living here in ROI, i see there are huge numbers of Irish betting on McG to win…it’s their idea of a lottery punt….and in doing so they are decreasing the odds….I’ll be intersted to see if he can get inside Floyd’s head during the build up as the guy is nuts and very intimidating.

      • Orca

        ROI? Always thought you were Scottish for some reason. Nice to see you posting man.

        • IanF69

          Born and bred in Greenock….partied in Glasgow…work and live in Waterford ROI………..and drank in every town/City/Village around the Bonnie shores…Cheers Orca…always a pleasure

    • Joe Whiteman

      Hahaha thas funny shit bud. I agree

  • Nick

    I watched some highlights of Gatti-Mayweather this weekend, which made me think that if I were MacGregor, even though this is nothing more than a giant money play, I would probably begin to start having some very serious concerns for my safety.

    I mean a lot of us have watched a PPV and said “I’d get my a$$ kicked for $20M,” but if that version of Mayweather or anything like it were to show up, MacGregor is going to have to either quickly quit or take a life-altering beating until the fight is stopped.

    The only chance I think MacGregor possibly has is to go absolutely berserker as long as he can until he gets KTFO or — I can barely write it — crumbles Floyd.

    It has been occurring to me though, no matter how badly he loses, he has a card to save his dignity in his back pocket: “OK, I lost Floyd, but come meet me in the octagon. I had the balls to play your sport — do you have the balks to play mine?”

    Which we all know is never gonna happen.

  • FLOMATARD

    “zero professional boxing experience”

  • Mike M.

    A friend of mine brought up an interesting point when talking about this fight. He said “Maidana fights like a caveman and he was able to catch Mayweather, you honestly think McGregor who’s bigger and faster won’t be able to catch him?” Makes sense, but there’s no way McGregor hasn’t conceded advantages in order to get Money to sign the contract. He probably has to boil down to 147 and I’m not sure he could do that since the UFC welterwight limit is higher than in boxing. Still won’t buy this fight or think McGregor will win.

    • Ted Mendez

      A barely-in-shape Maidana would knock out McGregor in one round. I don’t think your friend’s point is all that interesting.

    • dontplayyourself

      That “caveman” KD a undefeated Broner twice, won by UD and made Floyd fight him twice just to prove he can win convincingly. A prime Chino gives McGregor a one sided beat down and maybe even stopping him early. McGregor fans are in for a rude awakening when this older version of Mayweather boxes his ears off. Lmao!

    • Joe Whiteman

      He may be bigger and faster but maidana was a PRO boxer. He thinks like a boxer. 10oz gloves, 10rds ?? NO WAY IN HELL mcgregor lands anything of note.
      If he does its cause floyd lets him.

    • Nick

      It’s a good point. Mayorga beat people the same way.

      If McGregir just goes in there and forgets about boxing it’s possible he could have success pounding Mayweather into submission with pure overwhelming brute force.

      The problem is if it doesn’t work in a couple rounds, max, you run out of energy and then you’re dead.

      Mayweather is pretty smart. He’s likely preparing for anything.

      Even if McGregor goes in there like an animal throwing like crazy, Mayweather can easily put him down with a couple well-timed shots.

