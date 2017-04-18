Katie Taylor to fight lightweight title eliminator on April 29

Katie Taylor is setting her sights on a title shot after turning professional last November following a star-studded amateur career.

Ireland’s Taylor (4-0, 2 knockouts) is scheduled to face Nina Meinke in a title eliminator for the WBA world lightweight championship on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London, Matchroom Boxing announced on Tuesday. It’s the second time that Taylor, a former Olympic gold medalist, will fight underneath Anthony Joshua, who will face Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF and WBA heavyweight titles on April 29. Meinke (5-0, 2 KOs) also recently turned pro last May; trained by former super middleweight champion Sven Ottke, Meinke stopped Hasna Tukic in one round in March. Taylor won an eight-round decision against Milena Koleva last month as well in her last outing.

“It’s a massive fight for me on a massive night of boxing,” Taylor said in a press release. “I’ve only been a professional for five months and already been lucky enough to box on some huge events but Wembley Stadium on the Joshua-Klitschko card is going to be something else again. I’ve watched Meinke and she’s a very strong opponent. She’s unbeaten so it’s a step-up for me and I’m sure she’ll be very confident. It’s obviously a massive opportunity for both of us being a world title eliminator and it’s my first scheduled 10-round fight so I’m relishing the challenge.”