Beibut Shumenov to face Yunier Dorticos on April 29

Beibut Shumenov will face Yunier Dorticos on April 29, it was announced Friday morning. The 12-round cruiserweight bout will take place at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas and will headline a Premier Boxing Champions card aired live on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Originally from Kazakhstan and now living and training in Las Vegas, the 33-year-old Shumenov (17-2, 11 knockouts) has won his last three bouts since losing his light heavyweight title to Bernard Hopkins in April 2014.

“I’ve been in the gym working hard since my last fight,” said Shumenov. “I have been ready this entire time to defend my belt (Shumenov holds the WBA’s “regular” belt, which is not recognized by THE RING) against anyone who [was] willing to step up. Denis Lebedev (holder of the recognized WBA title) wanted to fight anyone but me, and Dorticos disappeared after I signed the bout agreement to fight him February 11 in Miami.

“I am glad that, after many fight date changes, the fight is finally here on April 29.”

In his last bout, on May 21, Dorticos (21-0, 20 KOs) stopped contender Youri Kalenga in Round 10 of a thrilling, back-and-forth affair.

Dorticos, who is originally from Cuba and now resides in Miami, also has wins over Eric Fields, Edison Miranda (the only man he hasn’t knocked out) and Fulgencio Zuniga.

“I have been waiting a long time to reach this level and I’m very excited for this opportunity,” said Dorticos. “I can’t wait for the whole world to see me in action. Shumenov is a great champion and I thank him for stepping in the ring with me. I can’t wait for the bell to ring so I could start fighting.”

In the co-feature, undefeated featherweight Carlos Zambrano of Peru will face Claudio Marrero.

Zambrano (26-0, 11 KOs), who has not fought since August 2015, recently signed a promotional deal with Mayweather Promotions. Marrero (21-1, 15 KOs), who is from the Dominican Republic, has won his last seven bouts since suffering his only loss as a pro to Jesus Cuellar.

“This is a true boxing fan’s show,” said Tom Brown of TGB Promotions. “Beibut Shumenov and Yunier Dorticos are two of the best cruiserweights in the sport and they’re stepping into the ring to prove it.”

“This main event is going to be scintillating cruiserweight title fight,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “We are also looking forward to Carlos Zambrano making his Mayweather Promotions debut against a very tough challenger in Claudio Marrero.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and Knockout Nation. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing