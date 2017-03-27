News

Lemieux and Diaz added to Canelo-Chavez May 6 HBO PPV broadcast

Photo by: Tom Hogan/ HoganPhotos/Golden Boy Promotions
27
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

David Lemieux won’t have to wait long to follow up on his blistering knockout of Curtis Stevens.

The Montreal-based middleweight has been slotted in as the HBO PPV co-feature to Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 with a stay-busy bout against journeyman Marcos Reyes, Golden Boy announced on Monday. Former U.S. Olympian Joseph Diaz (23-0, 13 knockouts) will open the PPV telecast from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against Manuel Avila (22-0, 8 KOs) as he bides his time before a possible featherweight title shot later this year, it was also announced.

Lucas Matthysse’s already revealed return against Emmaneul Taylor will complete the fan-friendly broadcast of action fighters in bouts they’re favored to win. Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya called the broadcast “stacked” in a press release, and he’s not off the mark. The card is loaded with Golden Boy’s top fighters in Canelo, Lemieux, Matthysse and Diaz. Golden Boy President Eric Gomez told RingTV.com on March 9 that Lemieux and Yuriorkis Gamboa could appear on the Canelo-Chavez undercard if both emerged unscathed in their bouts on March 11 at Turning Stone Casino.

The former titleholder Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) rendered Stevens unconscious with a booming left hook for a third-round knockout. However, Gamboa won a tougher-than expected 10-round decision against Rene Alvarado in the HBO co-feature, relegating him to a different card. Golden Boy officials have discussed Lemieux as a possible future opponent for Canelo at some point. “I think I was able to send a clear message on March 11 with my performance against Stevens and I intend to do the same on May 6,” Lemieux said in the release. “I want to make sure that everyone understands that David Lemieux is making his way towards the top and that he intends to stay there.”

Reyes (34-4, 25 KOs) went the distance in a loss against Chavez Jr. in 2015 and was stopped by Elvin Ayala in the seventh round last November before stopping Diego Rivera in two rounds 10 days ago. “I know everyone is talking about the Lemieux knockout, but I’m ready to take him out,” Reyes said in the release. “With my Mexican fans supporting me on Cinco de Mayo weekend, I’m ready to turn Lemieux’s lights out.”

  • Orca

    Yeah good idea to get Canelos fans familiar with Lemieux before they face off in September……sigh. It’s not a bad fight, just the wrong fight.

  • @Spxob

    Is Lemuix going to Super Middle?

    • cubbienathan

      He’s going to the Canelo division, wherever that happens to be in September.

  • Charlie U.

    If this is De La Hoya’s way of setting up Canelo-Lemieux in September instead of Canelo-GGG, I will never trust a word he says ever again.

    • D Johnson

      I’m right there with you.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    the writing is on the wall, DLH GIVES NO FUCK ABOUT HELPING GGG USHER HIMSELF TO SUPER STARDOM

    • D Johnson

      Getting a little worried about you Michael…Ya starting to sound obsessed. Using all CAPS!! Bringing up triple G when the article doesn’t have anything to do with him. You feeling all right?

      • Michel Desgrottes

        I’m great, I’m displaying how Oscar is tactically avoiding the ggg fight, whether out of fear or ego

  • Giuseppe

    The night of the mismatch! Come and enjoy no surprises!

  • Rosalino Sanchez Felix

    not at all surprised, it’s better to see how canelo will do against a hard puncher before GGG

    • maxx

      Lemieux might just ruin the party.

      • Rosalino Sanchez Felix

        do not disagree

  • Robert Archambault

    Could you imagine if both Lemieux and Canelo were to lose that night? GBP would fall apart faster than Oscar could speed dial his dealer and hit the closest bar.

  • Charlie U.

    I’ve been reading Doug for many years and I really enjoy his work. But…when he was coming hard at many of us (myself included) for questioning his objectivity last year when Golden Boy lied to us, his position was that he was ok with the fight marinating for a bit, and that almost everyone saw it as a one sided fight anyway. He said if the fight didn’t happen by September 2017, then he’d have a problem and be vocal about it. Well, after the Jacobs fight, GGG-Canelo is now seen as a fairly even fight. And, it also looks like Golden Boy is trying to back out from having the fight this year, despite saying over and over again that it would happen. Dougie, if you’re reading this…what will you say if Oscar lies to us again and the fight doesn’t happen this year?

  • Chris Stans

    Golden Boy think they’re slick 😂….It would still be a good fight tho

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 17-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
215-643-3069
© 2017 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.

Get Our Newsletter.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news, events and deals in your inbox!