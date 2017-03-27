Lemieux and Diaz added to Canelo-Chavez May 6 HBO PPV broadcast

Photo by: Tom Hogan/ HoganPhotos/Golden Boy Promotions

David Lemieux won’t have to wait long to follow up on his blistering knockout of Curtis Stevens.

The Montreal-based middleweight has been slotted in as the HBO PPV co-feature to Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on May 6 with a stay-busy bout against journeyman Marcos Reyes, Golden Boy announced on Monday. Former U.S. Olympian Joseph Diaz (23-0, 13 knockouts) will open the PPV telecast from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against Manuel Avila (22-0, 8 KOs) as he bides his time before a possible featherweight title shot later this year, it was also announced.

Lucas Matthysse’s already revealed return against Emmaneul Taylor will complete the fan-friendly broadcast of action fighters in bouts they’re favored to win. Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya called the broadcast “stacked” in a press release, and he’s not off the mark. The card is loaded with Golden Boy’s top fighters in Canelo, Lemieux, Matthysse and Diaz. Golden Boy President Eric Gomez told RingTV.com on March 9 that Lemieux and Yuriorkis Gamboa could appear on the Canelo-Chavez undercard if both emerged unscathed in their bouts on March 11 at Turning Stone Casino.

The former titleholder Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) rendered Stevens unconscious with a booming left hook for a third-round knockout. However, Gamboa won a tougher-than expected 10-round decision against Rene Alvarado in the HBO co-feature, relegating him to a different card. Golden Boy officials have discussed Lemieux as a possible future opponent for Canelo at some point. “I think I was able to send a clear message on March 11 with my performance against Stevens and I intend to do the same on May 6,” Lemieux said in the release. “I want to make sure that everyone understands that David Lemieux is making his way towards the top and that he intends to stay there.”

Reyes (34-4, 25 KOs) went the distance in a loss against Chavez Jr. in 2015 and was stopped by Elvin Ayala in the seventh round last November before stopping Diego Rivera in two rounds 10 days ago. “I know everyone is talking about the Lemieux knockout, but I’m ready to take him out,” Reyes said in the release. “With my Mexican fans supporting me on Cinco de Mayo weekend, I’m ready to turn Lemieux’s lights out.”