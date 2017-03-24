Chisora and Helenius to meet in rematch on May 27 in Finland

Six years after Robert Helenius won a controversial split decision against Dereck Chisora, the two will do it again at the same arena in Helsinki, Finland in a battle of two heavyweights trying to remain relevant in a crowded weight class.

The two 33-year-olds are set to meet on May 27 at Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland in a 12-round bout, Team Sauerland announced on Friday. Chisora was fighting in Helenius’ hometown in 2011 when many believed he was fleeced of the decision. Instead of Helenius challenging for a heavyweight title, it was Chisora (26-7, 18 knockouts) who got the nod, facing WBC champion Vitali Klitschko in his next fight and losing a decision.

In fact, Chisora has gone on to face David Haye, Tyson Fury, Kubrat Pulev and most recently Dillian Whyte in a slugfest in all losing efforts, establishing himself as a gatekeeper of sorts while Helenius has fought mostly in Finland, never vying for a world title.

“We had a lot of fun last time, and everyone knows who really won that fight,” Chisora said in a press release. “He can make all the excuses he wants, but that won’t help him on May 27. I feel like this is my time. I’m in my prime, and I can’t wait. When I get on that flight, I become a different person. Mr. Nice Guy is gone. It brings the vicious side out in me, and he’d better be ready.”

Helenius (24-1, 15 KOs) has rebounded from a sixth-round knockout by Johann Duhaupas last April to win two straight and claims he was injured before he fought Chisora in 2011. “Chisora is a good fighter, and I’m expecting a tough fight, but I’m very confident I will win,” Helenius said in the release. “Before our first match, I injured my right shoulder and had to fight for 12 rounds with just one arm. If I was able to beat him with one arm, I don’t see any problems beating him when I have two.”