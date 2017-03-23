Leduan Barthelemy to face Reynaldo Blanco on March 28

Leduan Barthelemy will face Reynaldo Blanco on March 28, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. The 10-round lightweight bout will take place at the Robinson Rancheria Resort and Casino in Nice, California. The fight will headline a three-bout Premier Boxing Champions “Toe-to-Toe Tuesdays” card that will air on FS1, beginning at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT.

Barthelemy (12-0, with 6 knockouts), the younger brother of Rances and Yan Barthelemy, has built a record facing modest opposition. In his most recent bout on Jan. 28, Barthelemy won a six -round unanimous decision over Jesus Aguinaga. The Cuban-born fighter had to grind out an eight-round split decision over former two-time flyweight title challenger Ricardo Nunez on Sept. 13.

“My opponent is very durable and has never been stopped before,” said Barthelemy. “I know he’s determined to win this fight but so am I. I’m well-prepared to go the distance if need be but, if I have him hurt, I’m going for the knockout.”

Blanco (14-3, 8 KOs) knocked out overmatched Gustavo Rodriguez in his most recent bout on Dec. 16. His six-bout winning streak was snapped one fight prior on Nov. 18, when he lost a 10-round split decision to Demond Brock.

“I’ll leave it all in the ring and I believe I have what it takes to get the victory,” said Blanco, who was born in the Dominican Republic and now resides in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

In the co-feature, unbeaten Mark Hernandez (9-0, 2 KOs) will face Kyrone Davis (11-1, 5 KOs) in a 10-round junior middleweight bout. Opening the FS1 broadcast will be an eight-round junior middleweight bout between Malcolm McAllister (8-0, 8 KOs) and Joan Jose Valenzuela (4-7-1, 4 KOs).

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000.

