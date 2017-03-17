Golovkin and Jacobs to make millions for Saturday’s bout

Photo by: Ed Mulholland/HBO

Both Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs will be millionaires for the trouble of stepping into the ring on Saturday at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV.

Three-belt middleweight champion Golovkin is set to pocket $2.5 million while Jacobs, who holds a secondary title, stands to make $1.75 million, according to a source with knowledge of the contract purses with the New York State Athletic Commission.

Both will surely make considerably more currency when upside from the pay-per-view is included in their final take-home, as well as any other revenue streams aligned with the bout. Golovkin (36-0, 33 knockouts) has knocked out 23 straight opponents and has made 17 straight middleweight defense.

Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) has knocked out 12 straight, including his biggest win to date, a first-round stoppage of Peter Quillin in December of 2015. In the co-feature, RING pound-for-pound king Roman (Chocolatito) Gonzalez is set to make $550,000 for his 115-pound title defense against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who will take home $75,000, according to their commission contract purses.