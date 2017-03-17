News

Golovkin and Jacobs to make millions for Saturday’s bout

Photo by: Ed Mulholland/HBO
17
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Both Gennady Golovkin and Danny Jacobs will be millionaires for the trouble of stepping into the ring on Saturday at Madison Square Garden on HBO PPV.

Three-belt middleweight champion Golovkin is set to pocket $2.5 million while Jacobs, who holds a secondary title, stands to make $1.75 million, according to a source with knowledge of the contract purses with the New York State Athletic Commission.

Both will surely make considerably more currency when upside from the pay-per-view is included in their final take-home, as well as any other revenue streams aligned with the bout. Golovkin (36-0, 33 knockouts) has knocked out 23 straight opponents and has made 17 straight middleweight defense.

Jacobs (32-1, 29 KOs) has knocked out 12 straight, including his biggest win to date, a first-round stoppage of Peter Quillin in December of 2015. In the co-feature, RING pound-for-pound king Roman (Chocolatito) Gonzalez is set to make $550,000 for his 115-pound title defense against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, who will take home $75,000, according to their commission contract purses.

 

