Brook vs. Spence will land either on May 27 or June 3

Photo courtesy of Matchroom Boxing

Kell Brook’s highly anticipated welterweight title defense against Errol Spence on Showtime in Sheffield, England will either take place on May 27 or June 3, Showtime’s boxing head Stephen Espinoza told RingTV.com on Thursday.

“I think they’re narrowing it down to two (dates), May 27 and June 3,” Espinoza told RING. Brook (36-1, 25 knockouts) last fought on Sept. 10 when he was walloped by middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in five rounds. After contemplating campaigning at 154 pounds, Brook decided to drop back down to welterweight to defend against Spence.

The former 2012 U.S. Olympian Spence destroyed Leonard Bundu in six rounds last August to cement his status as Brook’s next opponent. Spence told RingTV.com last week in New York he plans to put a beating on Brook worse than he took against Golovkin.