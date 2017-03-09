News

Brook vs. Spence will land either on May 27 or June 3

Photo courtesy of Matchroom Boxing
09
Mar
by Mitch Abramson

Kell Brook’s highly anticipated welterweight title defense against Errol Spence on Showtime in Sheffield, England will either take place on May 27 or June 3, Showtime’s boxing head Stephen Espinoza told RingTV.com on Thursday.

“I think they’re narrowing it down to two (dates), May 27 and June 3,” Espinoza told RING. Brook (36-1, 25 knockouts) last fought on Sept. 10 when he was walloped by middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in five rounds. After contemplating campaigning at 154 pounds, Brook decided to drop back down to welterweight to defend against Spence.

The former 2012 U.S. Olympian Spence destroyed Leonard Bundu in six rounds last August to cement his status as Brook’s next opponent. Spence told RingTV.com last week in New York he plans to put a beating on Brook worse than he took against Golovkin.

  • Captain Save-a-Hoe

    Of all the pictures to use why you gotta pick the one that shows poor Kell with a broken eye socket?

    You people at The Ring must hate Kell or something. Maybe because he’s got the courage to face GGG and Canelo don’t?

  • Turner Wednesday

    If it’s at Bramall Lane it will be the biggest crowd that dump has ever had.

    • IanF69

      And there we have the tribalism kicking in…he he.

  • Michel Desgrottes

    If it’s Memorial Day weekend I’ll fly out for it

Current Poll

Ratings: Junior Featherweight

Guillermo Rigondeaux
1
Guillermo Rigondeaux
Record: 17-0-0 (11 KOs)
Jessie Magdaleno
2
Jessie Magdaleno
Record: 24-0-0 (17 KOs)
Rey Vargas
3
Rey Vargas
Record: 29-0-0 (22 KOs)
Genesis Servania
4
Genesis Servania
Record: 27-0-0 (11 KOs)
Nonito Donaire
5
Nonito Donaire
Record: 37-4-0 (24 KOs)
Moises Flores
6
Moises Flores
Record: 25-0-0 (17 KOs)
Diego De La Hoya
7
Diego De La Hoya
Record: 16-0-0 (9 KOs)
Hugo Ruiz
8
Hugo Ruiz
Record: 36-4-0 (32 KOs)
Yukinori Oguni
9
Yukinori Oguni
Record: 19-1-1 (7 KOs)
Jonathan Guzman
10
Jonathan Guzman
Record: 22-1-0 (22 KOs)

