Crawford questioned by police after witnessing disturbance

Junior welterweight unified champion Terence Crawford was admitted into Omaha police custody on Tuesday for questioning after he was a witness to a disturbance, Officer Phil Anson, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department, told RingTV.com on Tuesday.

Anson said he was still recovering information and declined to comment further. According to a story posted to the Omaha World-Herald website, two women were involved in a fight around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday in a parking lot outside Douglas County offices on North 30th Street. Crawford, who knew one of the women, was a bystander to the confrontation. When his acquaintance appeared to be losing, he called for them to stop, according to the paper. But his pleas were ignored. Crawford then allegedly “yelled that he had a gun and displayed it,” causing the bystanders to flee and the authorities to be called, police told the paper. Crawford has a concealed-carry permit, the paper said.

No one was arrested and no citations were given out or injuries reported, the paper said. Crawford, who was sentenced in December to 90 days and given two years probation for a pair of misdemeanors related to an April incident at an auto body shop, wasn’t arrested, the paper said.

Crawford (30-0, 21 knockouts) is scheduled to return to the ring on May 20 on HBO at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey against an opponent still being determined. He was in New York on Friday at the weigh-in for Keith Thurman’s welterweight unification bout with Danny Garcia in Brooklyn, though it’s unclear if went to the fight.