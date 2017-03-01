Garcia expects dad in corner even if license still up in air

Photo by: Amanda Westcott/Showtime

While fight officials expect Angel Garcia to be in his son Danny Garcia’s corner on Saturday against Keith Thurman, the New York State Athletic Commission still hasn’t formally granted him a trainer’s license just three days before the welterweight unification bout at Barclays Center on CBS, according to a commission spokesman.

Still, father and son aren’t worried and believe it’s just a formality. Angel Garcia was called in to talk to commission officials last week after he yelled racist and xenophobic language at a January press conference in Brooklyn. A commission spokesman said in an email on Wednesday that a decision has not been made over his license.

“He’ll be alright,” Danny Garcia told RingTV.com on Wednesday before a public workout at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn. “It’s politics but he’ll be alright. At the end of the day, we have to stay focused on Saturday night and on the game plan. We can’t worry about outside negativity or distractions. We’re focused and we feel good that everything will go smooth. I’m 100% confident at the end of the day everything should be fine.” Angel Garcia said a decision should be made on his license later on Wednesday, telling RING, “Everybody’s still doing all the paperwork.”