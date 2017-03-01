Keith Thurman expects to fight again in 2017 after bout with Garcia

Photo by: Douglas DeFelice/Prime 360 Photography

Welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman fought just once last year, a grueling, highly entertaining unanimous decision win against Shawn Porter last June in Brooklyn. He then took the rest of the year off, vacationing and taking a respite from the sport.

Thurman expects to be busier in 2017, facing Danny Garcia on Saturday in a highly anticipated welterweight unification bout at Barclays Center on CBS. He believes that win or lose, he will fight again this year, a departure from his fight-and-rest approach last year.

“One fight at a time but luckily we’re getting this fight done early in the quarter,” Thurman told RingTV.com on Wednesday following a public workout at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn. “So, there should be something at least most likely coming to you guys (in) late summer or after the summer. I will be stepping in the ring twice this year. I will not be doing one fight at a time even though it could really prolong my career (by doing so). But there’s too much action. There’s money to be made and with a win, there’s two titles to defend. With a loss, then you need to come back. So, no matter what, I do see myself fighting twice this year.”