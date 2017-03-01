News

Keith Thurman expects to fight again in 2017 after bout with Garcia

by Mitch Abramson

Welterweight titleholder Keith Thurman fought just once last year, a grueling, highly entertaining unanimous decision win against Shawn Porter last June in Brooklyn. He then took the rest of the year off, vacationing and taking a respite from the sport.

Thurman expects to be busier in 2017, facing Danny Garcia on Saturday in a highly anticipated welterweight unification bout at Barclays Center on CBS. He believes that win or lose, he will fight again this year, a departure from his fight-and-rest approach last year.

“One fight at a time but luckily we’re getting this fight done early in the quarter,” Thurman told RingTV.com on Wednesday following a public workout at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn. “So, there should be something at least most likely coming to you guys (in) late summer or after the summer. I will be stepping in the ring twice this year. I will not be doing one fight at a time even though it could really prolong my career (by doing so). But there’s too much action. There’s money to be made and with a win, there’s two titles to defend. With a loss, then you need to come back. So, no matter what, I do see myself fighting twice this year.”

  • wrecksracer

    More than 1 fight a year? Crazy!!!!

  • tpvero

    Good attitude, Keith. Good luck in your fight against Danny. If Angel climbs up on to the apron, please punch him out for us. Thanks.

  • tpvero

  • Chris Wallace

    Not sure how high Thurman’s ceiling is if he’s taking a year vacation and “respite from the sport” after every fight. And now I guess he wants us to consider him the second coming of Sugar Ray Robinson for showing the bare minimum of dedication by fighting twice in one year.

  • Chris Wallace

  • Chris Stans

    Is this supposed to impress us?

    • DougWilsonFan

      At this rate he’ll have more wins than Marty Jakubowski in no time!

    • Julio

      I think he is acknowledging that even if he gets mauled by Garcia, he will soldier on.

      • Chris Stans

        Oh. So he’s saying he won’t be Quillin

      • Chris Stans

  • Robert Archambault

    Oh damn! Does that make him a real warrior? More than one fight in a year? That’s insane!
    What’s really insane is that anyone finds this impressive. How the hell did boxing sink to a point where it is supposed to impress fans when a boxer takes more than one fight per year? Has the sport really become that pussyfied?
    Other than in the case of injury, I give no extra credit for anything under three fights a year.

  • Ten Count Toronto

    Fighting once a year is by no means guaranteed to prolong his career. But the inactivity is a really handy excuse for whenever a performance falls bellow expectations!

    Activity levels are not the only factor in longevity For some people genteics dictate incrementeal loss reflexes, explosiveness and recovery at predetermined age milestones regardless of wear & tear. You just never know.

    There is also a danger in performing so infrequently that you’re not finely in tune with where your body is at in terms of speed, reflexes & recovery unless you are re-creating the real fight experience with super intense sparring at a high level – which then defeats the purpose of inactivity because the punishment would be just like a sanctioned bout except for not getting paid!

    Thurman is already old enough to be concerned about such things.

  • Rick

    Did he check with Al about all this?

