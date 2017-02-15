Richard Commey to return in Ghana, opponent announced

Richard Commey. Photo: Jim Fenwick-Team Commey

On January 19, it was announced by Streetwise Promotions, in association with Errol Hawk Sports Management, that big time boxing would be returning to Ghana on March 11.

What wasn’t known at the time were the opponents for the Ghanaian trio who would be headlining the card.

Yesterday, news filtered through that Richard Commey (24-2, 22 knockouts) would be facing Hedi Slimani (26-2, 14 KOs) at lightweight.

Commey broke into world level in 2016, losing a pair of agonizingly close split decisions on the road, to Robert Easter Jr. (for the vacant IBF 135-pound title) and Denis Shafikov. However, the Ghanaian’s strong efforts were recognized as he maintained a Top 10 position with THE RING (No. 7), WBC (No. 9) and the IBF (No. 10).

Slimani, the opponent, is unbeaten in five years and went 3-0 in his 2016 campaign. The Tunisia-born Belgium resident is riding an 18-fight win streak.

The undercard will feature two of Commey’s stablemates, Fredrick Lawson and Duke Micah. Lawson (24-1, 20 KOs) will meet Sakima Mullings (19-2, 14 KOs) at welterweight, while Micah (19-0, 17 KOs) will take on Jonathan Aguilar (17-4, 15 KOs) at bantamweight.

Lawson, whose lone defeat came at the hands of Kevin Bizier, will return from a 16-month hiatus against a respectable Jamaican opponent, who posted a routine win last November following a lengthy layoff of his own.

Last year, exciting up-and-comer Micah won four fights and claimed a Commonwealth title. His opponent, Aguilar, has won his last 11 bouts to earn this opportunity.

The event, commemorating the 60th year of Ghanaian Independence, takes place at a new purpose-built arena in Accra.

