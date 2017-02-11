Watch Juan Jose Velasco vs. Fernando Marin live, tonight on RingTV.com

Eddy Reynoso does not train, manage or promote Fernando Marin, an 18-year-old welterweight from Aguascalientes, Mexico, who faces unbeaten Argentine Juan Jose Velasco in the main event of tonight’s Clase Y Talento Boxeo and Sampson Boxing co-promotion that will be streamed live (6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET) on RingTV.com from Guadalajara, Mexico.

So don’t ask him if Marin (13-1-3, 9 knockouts), who is coming off his first loss – a TKO to Mauricio Pintor last October – is ready for 29-year-old Velasco (14-0, 8 KOs). Reynoso, who is best known as Canelo Alvarez’s head trainer, is merely presenting the fight card to as wide an audience as possible

The goal of his company, Clase Y Talento, is simple: to put on entertaining shows and to give the combatants a bigger platform than they normally would have.

“This series is all about showcasing the young talent in Mexico and giving them exposure in the U.S.,” Reynoso told RingTV.com through translator Luis Gonzalez earlier this week, adding that there will be at least one show a month streamed from various parts of Mexico this year.

“The amateur system in Mexico isn’t well funded or supported by the government as much as programs in other countries. So you have a lot of talented boxers turning pro in their teens, while fighters their age in other countries might be making a name for themselves as amateurs.

“There are fighters on this card that could have been good amateurs elsewhere, but they’re pros now, or turning pro, and this series will allow fans in other parts of the world to see them.”

Reynoso expects a lot of action in tonight’s main event.

“I’m expecting a war, a back and forth fight,” he said. “You get that when you have hungry fighters from Mexico and Argentina fighting to advance their careers.

“This fight is very important, not only is it for a regional title (Velasco’s WBA Fedebol 147-pound belt), it’s also because it’s going to be viewed all over the world. The winner gets ranked but also gets exposure and adds to his fan base.”

Reynoso is excited about one of his fighters, Oscar Larios Jr., who makes his pro debut on tonight’s undercard, getting worldwide exposure.

Larios Jr., a 16-year-old welterweight, is the son of former WBC 122-pound and featherweight beltholder Oscar Larios, a popular Guadalajara native who fought several titleholders – including Manny Pacquiao, Israel Vazquez, Wayne McCullough and Takahiro Ao in the U.S., Mexico, Japan and the Philippines – during his 15-year career.

“He’s trained with me for about five years,” Reynoso says of Larios Jr. “Like I’ve said, there’s not a lot of support for the amateurs here in Mexico, so we’re going pro. He fights at welterweight now, but he’s tall like his father, 5-foot-10, 5-foot-11, so he may mature into a junior middleweight or middleweight.

“I’m very excited about him. He’s very strong, fights like his father with body shots and aggression.”