Top Rank Promotions signs Jeyvier Cintron

Over the last several months, Top Rank Promotions has signed several Olympians who participated in the 2016 Summer Games, including Michael Conlan, Robson Conceicao and Teofimo Lopez.

Add another one to their deep roster of prospects.

The Las Vegas-based promotional company announced Wednesday afternoon that it has signed Jeyvier Cintron, who represented Puerto Rico in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.

Cintron, who amassed an amateur record of 230-10, will compete in the bantamweight division.

“I’m super excited to enter professional boxing and now even more that I will be doing it alongside Top Rank. That is the best promotional company in the world,” said Cintron, who is the son of former fighter Javier Cintron.

“Everyone know that Top Rank has worked on the career of the biggest stars in boxing and, although I had some other offers, we decided to go with Top Rank because I know they will guide me through this new process. “I’m going to work hard in the gym to keep putting the name of Puerto Rico as high as possible, like I have always done.”

Cintron won numerous titles in national and international competition. He holds amateur wins over world title contender Emmanuel Rodriguez and unbeaten prospect Jantony Ortiz.

“Top Rank remains committed to finding and developing the best talent in the world,” said Todd duBoef, president of Top Rank. “We feel that Cintron will represent the Puerto Rican flag proudly, both in and out of the ring.”

No word yet as to when Cintron, who resides in Bayamon, will make his pro debut.



