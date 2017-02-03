Duco Events wins purse bid, plans Parker-Fury in New Zealand April 1

Duco Events, which promotes WBO heavyweight titleholder Joseph Parker, won Friday’s purse bid with Frank Warren and mandatory challenger Hughie Fury, WBO president Paco Valcarcel announced on social media.

The bout will take place on April 1 in Auckland, New Zealand, Valcarcel said. Duco Events won with a bid of 3,000,011, outdoing Warren’s offer of $2.8 million, Valcarcel later told RingTV.com in a brief phone interview. Parker controls a 60/40 advantage on the split and will make around $1.8 million. Fury is set to rake in roughly $1.2 million. Moreover, in a twist, Fury will have a chance to win back the title his cousin, Tyson Fury, vacated back in October to focus on his mental health and drug and alcohol issues.

Parker (22-0, 18 knockouts) won the vacant WBO belt with a majority decision win against Andy Ruiz Jr. on Dec. 10 in Auckland, New Zealand, where he has fought all but three of his fights. Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) won a seven-round technical decision against trial-horse Fred Kassi last April after an accidental clash of heads left a cut above Fury’s left eye. It’s Fury’s first challenge of a world title.