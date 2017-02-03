News

Duco Events wins purse bid, plans Parker-Fury in New Zealand April 1

03
Feb
by Mitch Abramson

Duco Events, which promotes WBO heavyweight titleholder Joseph Parker, won Friday’s purse bid with Frank Warren and mandatory challenger Hughie Fury, WBO president Paco Valcarcel announced on social media.

The bout will take place on April 1 in Auckland, New Zealand, Valcarcel said. Duco Events won with a bid of 3,000,011, outdoing Warren’s offer of $2.8 million, Valcarcel later told RingTV.com in a brief phone interview. Parker controls a 60/40 advantage on the split and will make around $1.8 million. Fury is set to rake in roughly $1.2 million. Moreover, in a twist, Fury will have a chance to win back the title his cousin, Tyson Fury, vacated back in October to focus on his mental health and drug and alcohol issues.

Parker (22-0, 18 knockouts) won the vacant WBO belt with a majority decision win against Andy Ruiz Jr. on Dec. 10 in Auckland, New Zealand, where he has fought all but three of his fights. Fury (20-0, 10 KOs) won a seven-round technical decision against trial-horse Fred Kassi last April after an accidental clash of heads left a cut above Fury’s left eye. It’s Fury’s first challenge of a world title.

 

 

 

 

  • philoe bedoe

    An interesting fight between two young heavyweights.
    Parker is the one with the more momentum in his career and looks the more developed physically and career wise.
    But Hughie as got the style that could up upset Joseph……….

    • Pete

      It is an interesting match up. Apparently Hughie hasnt been fighting at full capacity due to his illness, so who knows what he’s like. We know what Parker will bring, but these Furys are a different breed. I’ll be keeping an eye on this one

      • philoe bedoe

        100% right.
        They’re natural fighting men.
        Has Hughie been fighting in second gear?
        How do you prepare for the elusive boxing style of the Fury’s……….

