Eddie Hearn expects deal for U.S. TV for Joshua-Klitschko soon

Photo courtesy of Sky Sports.

HBO’s Peter Nelson and Showtime’s Stephen Espinoza didn’t show up to Tuesday’s press conference for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight title defense against Wladimir Klitschko toting bags of cash but their mere presence likely had that effect on officials involved in the fight.

According to Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn, the U.S. network willing to shell out the most money for the April 29 bout for the IBF and vacant WBA titles at Wembley Stadium in London will obtain the television rights. It’s that simple, he said. “Both sides want it,” Hearn told RingTV.com on Tuesday of HBO and Showtime. “So it’s going to take a little time to go through the process. We’ve got a history with Showtime with Joshua. Wladimir has a history with HBO. So we both have an obligation to do our best to try and get it and ultimately it will come down to who wants to pay more.”

Hearn expects a deal to be wrapped up within a week. Meanwhile, he continues to meet with representatives of both networks; both Nelson and Espinoza appeared at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for the news conference. “Everyone understands it’s a big fight,” Hearn went on. “Everybody’s got decisions to make on other fights, so people want a quick solution. But as always, I think it will come down to who wants to pay the most money.”

Joshua signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime last May and HBO continues to have rights to Klitschko’s future fights. But as always, it will come down to whomever bids the most. “We’ve got an ongoing commitment with Joshua (to Showtime),” Hearn said. “They’ve got an ongoing commitment to HBO and our commitment — Showtime backed us and vice versa, and it will come down to who wants to reach deepest (in their pockets).”