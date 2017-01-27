Vargas and Berchelt make weight, as does Miura and Roman

Nearly eight months after he engaged in RING’s Fight Of The Year, Francisco Vargas was back on a scale, shirtless and impassive as he readied for another title defense.

Vargas, a junior lightweight titleholder, tipped the scales at 129.6 pounds on Friday for his fight Saturday at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California on HBO. His opponent, Miguel Berchelt, also safely weighed in at 129.8 pounds. Vargas (23-0-2, 17 knockouts) rested and healed after his difficult fight with Orland Salido last June ended in a majority draw. Berchelt (30-1, 27 KOs) has won nine straight since he was stopped in the first round by Luis Eduardo Florez in 2014.

There wasn’t any weighty issues in the 12-round HBO co-feature either. Takashi Miura (30-3-2, 23 KOs) tipped the scales at 129.8 pounds while opponent Miguel Roman (56-11, 43 KOs) weighed 129.8 for their junior lightweight encounter. There is talk of the winners of both fights facing each other. If that happens, Miura and Vargas could fight a rematch of their epic 2015 Ring Fight Of The Year when Vargas rose from a knockdown to knock out Miura in the ninth round to claim his WBC title.