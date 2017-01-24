Carlos Cuadras to face David Carmona March 18 on GGG-Jacobs PPV

Photo by: Chris Farina/ K2 Promotions

Carlos Cuadras isn’t fighting a rematch with Roman (Chololatito) Gonzalez, but he is sharing the same card as him

After talks broke down with Gonzalez’s side, Cuadras (35-1-1, 27 knockouts) will face David Carmona (20-3-5, 8 KOs) in an all-Mexican match-up instead as part of the HBO PPV telecast on March 18 headlined by Gennady Golovkin’s middleweight championship with Danny Jacobs at Madison Square Garden. Gonzalez is the night’s co-feature as he faces Wisaksil Wangek after he won a spirited unanimous decision against Cuadras last September to wrest away the WBC 115-pound title.

“I wanted a rematch with Roman Gonzalez but right now my sole focus is on Carmona,” Cuadras said in a prepared statement on Tuesday announcing the fight on March 18. “We’ve known each other for many years and there is a true rivalry between us. I’m looking forward to settling it in the ring at Madison Square Garden, the home of so many classic battles and in front of the great Mexican boxing fans in New York City.”

Carmona lost a unanimous decision to WBO 115-pound titleholder Naoya Inoue last May, and he put a brave face on the challenge ahead even though he will be a heavy underdog. Carmona and Cuadras are both from Mexico City. “Carlos has accomplished a great deal in boxing, being a former world champion and undefeated for many years,” he said in the release. “However, my time is now and I look forward to being victorious on March 18.”