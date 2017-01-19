Golden Boy Promotions and ESPN announce multi-year deal

Golden Boy Promotions and ESPN have formed a multi-year partnership that kicks off with the global sports network televising 18 shows during the first year of the agreement, the Los Angeles-based boxing promotional company announced on Thursday.

The multi-year deal calls for a series of fights, called “Golden Boy Fight Night on ESPN,” to be televised live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, the first show, from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, to be air on March 23.

“We are excited to announce this new agreement with Golden Boy Promotions, one of the world’s top promoters,” Burke Magnus, executive vice president of programming and scheduling at ESPN, stated in the press release. “ESPN and ESPN Deportes look forward to featuring a new series of exciting world-class matches, along with a deep and wide variety of studio and digital content, in this multi-year, exclusive live-fight package.”

In the first year of the deal, ESPN will televise 18 fight cards throughout the U.S., in both English and Spanish, and on affiliated networks in Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia and parts of Asia. The Tecate beer company is a major sponsor of Golden Boy’s new series of fights on ESPN.

“ESPN is a flagship network with a history of showcasing and bringing audiences into the world of boxing, making this deal a natural fit for Golden Boy Promotions,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “Having worked with ESPN in the past, we know first-hand that its multiple TV and digital platforms represent a must-watch for casual and die-hard sports fans. I’m thrilled that Golden Boy’s talented stable of fighters will be showcased before a wide audience who will have the opportunity to watch and follow the sports’ current and future world champions.”

“From the moment Tecate partnered with Golden Boy in 2016, our mandate has been to bring fight fans closer to the action which has included interactive Fan Fests before major bouts and the immersive Bold Punch app,” said Gustavo Guerra, Tecate brand director. “Now we’re excited to play an integral role in giving fans more access to an incredible stable of boxing talent through Golden Boy Fight Night on ESPN.”

In addition to in-the-ring action, ESPN will also feature Golden Boy Media and Entertainment content on multiple platforms, including:

Golden Boy’s Classic Fight Library;

In the Ring, half-hour interviews with a range of fighters;

Mano-A-Mano, an original half-hour series featuring fighter training;

The Ring TV Express, three-minute highlights of full fights; and

Podcasts hosted by Oscar De La Hoya and other Golden Boy talent.

“Boxing fans are always looking for new, dynamic content, and this alliance will give fans fresh and original programming across the most well-known platform in the sports world,” said David Tetreault, executive vice president of Golden Boy Media and Entertainment.

GOLDEN BOY BOXING ON ESPN SCHEDULE:

