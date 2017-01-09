Selby’s defense against Barros added to Frampton-Santa Cruz

Lee Selby’s featherweight title defense against mandatory challenger Jonathan Victor Barros has been added to an already packed Jan. 28 card in Las Vegas headlined by Carl Frampton’s featherweight title rematch with Leo Santa Cruz on Showtime, it was formally announced on Monday. Selby-Barros will take place on Showtime Extreme and sets up a possible featherweight unification match between the winners.

Lightweight champion Dejan Zlaticanin will face former two-division champion Mikey Garcia in the Showtime co-feature from the MGM Grand. Kicking off Showtime Extreme (8 p.m. ET) will be a super middleweight bout between David Benavidez (16-0, 15 knockouts) and Sherali Mamajonov (14-1, 7 KOs). Time permitting, former Olympian Josh Taylor (7-0, 7 KOs) has a junior welterweight showcase. England’s Selby (23-1, 8 KOs) is making his Las Vegas debut on Jan. 28 and his third defense of his IBF title against Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs), a former titleholder.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a young kid to box in a world title fight in Las Vegas, the mecca of boxing,” Selby said in a prepared statement. “I’ve seen U.K. fighters like Lennox Lewis, Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe and Amir Khan box in Las Vegas and I always knew that’s where I wanted to fight. My number one objective is to bring my world title back to Wales.”