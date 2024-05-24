Jalil Hackett Enters Multi-Fight Promotional Deal With Matchroom Boxing

Photo by Esther Lin/Showtime

Matchroom Boxing has added another young talent to its stable.

Jalil ‘Major’ Hackett is the latest to sign with the global promotional outfit. A multi-fight deal was announced Friday, which will guarantee the type of ring activity craved by the 21-year-old prospect.

“I’m so happy to have signed with the biggest promoters in the game,” Hackett said in a press statement. “Eddie [Hearn] and Matchroom have a plan for my development that I’m really excited by, and I cannot wait to get back in the ring.”

Hackett’s debut under the Matchroom banner will come in a separate announcement next week.

To the point of needed activity, Hackett (8-0, 7 knockouts) has not fought since December 1. The unbeaten welterweight earned a third-round stoppage of Adrian Gutierrez on a DAZN show in Houston, Texas.

The bout was the fourth of the year for Hackett, a 21-year-old Washington D.C. native. He turned pro in 2021 under the Mayweather Promotions banner. That relationship was born upon the urging of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (29-0, 27 KOs), whom Hackett has known since his early days as a highly decorated amateur

Hackett appeared on four consecutive shows headlined by Baltimore’s Davis. The last of the batch was the star boxer’s seventh-round knockout of Ryan Garcia last April 22 in Las Vegas. Hackett then appeared on an August 3 show in Baltimore which carried branding from Davis’ GTD Promotions. He earned a second-round knockout that evening. It was followed by his stoppage over Gutierrez to make it five straight wins inside the distance.

The early career success is hardly a surprise given Hackett’s deep amateur credentials. The plan now is to maximize that talent as he transitions from prospect to budding contender.

“Jalil is a fantastic young talent,” said Hearn. “Building the stars of the future is something that we love to do at Matchroom. In Jalil, we have a real gem. So many of America’s best fighters speak very highly of their work with him in the gym.

“He’s got an old head on young shoulders, which bodes well for his short and long-term development in the sport. We’re really excited to get the next phase of his journey moving. In his first fight with us to be announced next week, the training wheels are off. It’s an excellent test on a very big stage.”

Challenge accepted.

“My next fight will be announced next week,” noted Hackett. “It’s a really good step up. [It’s] the type of tests that I want at this stage of my career, where I am looking to develop but also prove that I am the real deal.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

