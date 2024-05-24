Emiliano Vargas steps up against Jose Zaragoza in Espinoza-Chirino undercard on June 21

Vargas tags Alejandro Guardado en route to a third-round stoppage in September 2023. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Junior welterweight prospect Emiliano Fernando Vargas is ready for the next step. The Las Vegas-based talent will fight in his first scheduled eight-rounder against battle-tested veteran Jose Zaragoza on Friday, June 21, inside BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Vargas-Zaragoza is part of a card headlined by the featherweight title fight between WBO champion Rafael Espinoza and challenger Sergio Chirino and the junior lightweight co-feature between Andres Cortes and Abraham Nova.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Zanfer Promotions, the card will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. and on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland.

“I am steadily progressing toward fulfilling what God has written for me. I am inching closer to my destiny of becoming a world champion,” Vargas said. “It’s not just a dream; it’s my destiny, and I’ll continue to show it fight by fight.”

Vargas (10-0, 8 KOs), son of former junior middleweight champion Fernando Vargas, is coming off a sixth-round stoppage over Angel Varela last Saturday in San Diego. “El General” is 3-0 with three second-round knockouts when fighting in Las Vegas.

Zaragoza (9-8-2, 3 KOs), from Jalisco, Mexico, is a five-year pro who has tested a host of top prospects, including Keyshawn Davis and Ernesto Mercado. He has not been stopped in over two years and is coming off an eight-round draw last November against 36-fight veteran Victor Betancourt Jr.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.