Unbeaten junior lightweight Joshua Garcia inks promotional deal with Golden Boy

Golden Boy Promotions added another fighter to their stable of prospects.

Unbeaten junior lightweight Joshua Garcia has signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy, it was announced Wednesday.

“(Joshua) is a top-flight prospect with tremendous skill and has already shown at the age of 21 that he can overcome adversity – coming back from a knockdown to win his last fight,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “‘El Americano’ joins a loaded roster of prospects at Golden Boy Promotions, and we look forward to helping him progress up the ranks of the junior lightweight division.”

Garcia (8-0, 4 knockouts), who resides in Moreno Valley, California, had already fought on three Golden Boy cards prior to Wednesday’s official announcement.

In his last bout on April 4, Garcia was knocked down by gatekeeper Diuhl Olguin in round two before grinding out a split decision victory. In his previous fight on February 15, Garcia knocked out Erik Argueta Lozada in the opening round.

After fighting 40 times as an amateur, Garcia made his pro debut in May 2021, stopping Boris Garcia Escalante, who was also making his pro debut.

Now that he is officially signed with one of the top promoters in the sport, Garcia hopes to develop into a top prospect, and eventually contend at 130 pounds.

“First and foremost, I’d like to give all praise to God because, without Him, none of this would be possible,” said Garcia. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to fight and be promoted by the best in the business.

“Thank you (to) Oscar De La Hoya, (President) Eric Gomez, my manager Joel De La Hoya, for this amazing opportunity, you won’t be disappointed. I will take full advantage of it and represent Golden Boy Promotions to the best of my abilities and ultimately become your next world champion. I want to give a special thank you to my Mom and Dad for always believing in me every way possible.”

No word yet on when Garcia will fight next.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

Follow @FSalazarBoxing