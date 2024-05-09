Samuel Takyi, 2020 Olympic Bronze Medalist, Signs With Streetwise Management

Samuel Takyi will fully focus on his pro career, now represented by one of his nation’s most prominent managers.

The 2020 Olympic Bronze medalist for Ghana has inked a long-term pact with Streetwise Management, founded and headed by Michael Amoo-Bediako. The signing motivated Takyi (4-0, 4 knockouts) to officially leave Ghana’s amateur boxing team for a more active pro career.

“We have been following Samuel for a very long time even before he was in the Ghanaian national team,” Amoo-Bediako told The Ring. “To finally land him is great news. We want to thank Samuel’s advisors Dave Itskowitch and Fred Asifo for their hard work in helping to facilitate this deal. His former manager, Clement Quartey has also been very cooperative in the negotiation process.”

Tayki became the first Ghanaian boxer in 30 years to medal in the Olympics during his run in Tokyo. He lost a decision to USA’s Duke Ragan in the semifinal round of the featherweight bracket.

Just four pro bouts have followed that haul, which prompted his return to the amateur boxing circuit. He won a Gold medal at the All-African Games earlier this year in Accra. There were hopes to once again represent Ghana in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A new dream is now in store for the 23-year-old lightweight.

“To all Ghanaians, it is with a heavy heart that I leave the amateur ranks and fully commit myself to my professional career,” Takyi stated on X. “It has been a fantastic journey and I want to thank all who helped me along the way culminating in that historic time at the Tokyo Olympics where I won my beloved Ghana a Bronze medal.

“I hope now to have the same success in the professional ranks and bring another world champion home to Ghana.”

Among the most notable clients for Amoo-Bediako is countryman Richard Commey, whom he guided to the IBF lightweight title. The same formula is in place for Takyi, including Hall of Fame promoter Lou DiBella.

A fight date is not yet set for Takyi’s pro return.

“Samuel is keen to get back in the ring as soon as possible,” said Amoo-Bediako. “So, we will be speaking with Lou DiBella shortly to start putting plans in place for the next stage of Samuel’s career.”

The hope for Takyi is to follow in the footsteps of his great countrymen. Winning a major title is only the start to emulate the likes of Commey, Ike Quartey and Hall of Fame former two-division champ Azumah Nelson.

The assurance of a strong team in place is a relief to Takyi. It gives him a chance to only focus on the actual boxing part.

“Their guidance and support will be invaluable as I continue to train hard and pursue my dreams in the ring,” noted Takyi. “I also want to express my appreciation to my family, particularly my father, as well as thanks to my former manager Clement Quartey, my advisors Fred Asifo and David Itskowitch and my legal team led by Samuel Kissiedu Esq. I promise to work tirelessly in order to become Ghana’s next world champion.”

