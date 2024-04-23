Chris Billam-Smith vs. Richard Riakporhe WBO title clash set for June 15

Chris Billam-Smith (right) lands a left on Lawrence Okolie - Photo by Lawrence Lustig/Boxxer

Chris Billam-Smith and Richard Riakporhe will clash in an all-British summer stadium world title showdown for the WBO World cruiserweight championship on Saturday June 15th at Selhurst Park, London. The fight will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.

Billam-Smith (19-1, 13 KOs) will be looking to avenge his only career defeat in what will be the second defense of his title against Riakporhe (17-0, 13 KOs).

‘The Gentleman’ Billam-Smith captured the belt in May 2023 with a memorable win over former stablemate Lawrence Okolie, downing the undefeated champion three times en route to having his hand raised in front of his home fans at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

‘The Midnight Train’ Riakporhe is the only man to hold a win over Billam-Smith in the professional ranks. The pair first squared off at the O2 Arena in July 2019 with Riakporhe judged to have got the better of his cruiserweight rival and awarded a split decision win.

A percentage of every ticket sold will be donated to the Palace For Life Foundation, the official charity of Crystal Palace F.C, which has been working with the community for over 25 years.

Chris Billam-Smith said: “I’m looking forward to giving the Bournemouth fans an away day to remember with an explosive performance, live on Sky Sports. Richard is a good fighter, but I’ve improved hugely since we last met and he’s going to be in for a terrible night at Selhurst Park. The WBO belt is coming back with me to Bournemouth.”

Richard Riakporhe said: “My time has come. The countdown is on. I’m the runaway ‘Midnight Train’ that you cannot stop and it’s the end of the line for Chris Billam-Smith. I can’t wait to knock Chris out and take his title. I’ve beaten him once and I’m ready to do it again. This time it’s not going to the judges. He’s going to be out cold on the canvas and the world title is going to be staying in South London.

“It’s going to be an incredible feeling to fight at Selhurst Park in front of the Palace fans and to be part of a special moment for the club celebrating 100 years since the stadium opened. I’m proud to be from South London and be affiliated with a club like Crystal Palace. The support of the club and the fans means everything to me. I’m going to repay that support with a devastating performance on June 15th.”

A press release by Boxxer was used in this article.