Callum Walsh returns on June 7, faces Carlos Ortiz at Chumash Casino

Callum Walsh's ninth pro bout was a tough one, but the budding Irish star got the 'W.' Photo by Matt Heasley

Unbeaten junior middleweight Callum Walsh will face Carlos Ortiz on June 7, 360 Boxing Promotions announced Friday. The 10-round bout will take place at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California. Also on the card will be featherweight Omar Trinidad in his first scheduled 10-round bout as a pro.

Both fights will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

“Callum has proven to be the most popular fighter in New York City over the last six months with two tremendous victories in front of huge crowds at The Mecca of Boxing (Madison Square Garden),” said promoter Tom Loeffler. “Returning to the ring in Southern California for the first time in 10 months against upset-minded Carlos Ortiz provides another tough challenge as he continues to rise in the world rankings.

“Our co-feature brings Omar Trinidad to the Chumash Casino for the first time following his spectacular knockout performances at Madison Square Garden and the Commerce Casino. He’s won 15 fights in a row and continues to be the most active, world-ranked featherweight.”

Walsh (10-0, 8 knockouts), who is originally from Cork, Ireland and now lives and trains in Hollywood, California, dominated Dauren Yeleussinov before the fight was stopped in round nine of his last fight on March 15.

In his previous fight on November 9, Walsh overcame a knockdown to defeat Ismael Villareal by unanimous decision in a hard-fought fight.

The 23-year-old Walsh, who is trained by Freddie Roach, was a standout amateur fighter in Ireland.

Ortiz (14-5, 14 KOs), who resides in Torreon, Mexico, last fought on October 28, stopping Brian Mora Munoz in the opening round. The win over Mora took place almost a year and a half after he stopped Evan Sanchez, who entered the bout unbeaten as a prospect.

The 39-year-old Ortiz has won his last three fights since losing by knockout to then-unbeaten prospect Blair Cobbs in November 2019.

Trinidad (15-0-1, 12 KOs) knocked out Jose Perez in the eighth round of his last bout on January 27. The win over Perez took place at the Commerce Casino, not far from where he resides in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old has stayed active, fighting four times in 2022 and also four times in 2023.

