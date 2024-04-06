Motivation At Every Turn For Fast-Rising Contender Diego Pacheco

March 12, 2024; Burien, Washington, USA; Diego Pacheco has his hands wrapped before he trains ahead of his bout versus Shawn McCalman on April 6, 2024 at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom.

Diego Pacheco can find motivation at every turn.

The latest source was found moments after he made weight for his clash with fellow unbeaten super middleweight Shawn McCalman.

Pacheco, The Ring’s No. 8-rated 168-pound contender, joined DAZN host Justin Shackil to comment on Saturday’s co-feature bout. Also part of the session was guest host Raymond Ford, the recently crowned WBA featherweight titlist.

“Congratulations again, my brother,” Pacheco told Ford during the session between the Matchroom Boxing-promoted boxers. “You did that!”

“Thanks, man,” replied Ford, No. 7 at 126, before he offered a bold prediction. “You’re next.”

The industry-wide belief is not “if,” but when South Central’s Pacheco (20-0, 17 knockouts) wins a major title. The speculation began when he first signed with Matchroom in 2018 at just 17 years of age.

Similar hype surrounded Ford (15-0-1, 8 KOs), who signed at roughly the same time. The Camden, New Jersey-bred southpaw became Matchroom’s first U.S.-signed home-grown fighter to win a major title. It came in a dramatic 12th round knockout of Otabek Kholmatov on March 2 in Verona, New York.

Pacheco, now 23, was among the first to congratulate his promotional stablemate. It came during preparation for his DAZN clash versus McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) this Saturday at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

The fight is Pacheco’s eighth under the guidance of Jose Benavidez Sr. in the greater Seattle area.

“I’ve made a few changes and have learned a lot with Coach Benavidez,” Pacheco told The Ring. “I feel stronger than ever. Can’t wait to show all my fans what I continue to learn with each camp.”

Much of his camp time is spent alongside David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs), The Ring’s No. 1-rated super middleweight contender. Both father and son have proven to be invaluable resources for Pacheco’s development.

That said, the benefits travel in both directions.

“I’m honored to play this role in Diego’s career,” Benavidez Sr. told The Ring. “He is a very talented fighter. The key for me is to work very hard and smart to move and develop his talent even more.”

Pacheco has also proven to help raise the game of the gym’s most established fighter.

“I like keeping these young, hungry guys around me,” David Benavidez said of his gym time with the rising contender.

Pacheco earned his notable win to date in his most recent performance. It came in a homecoming headliner when he stopped former title challenger Marcelo Coceres last November 18 in Inglewood, California.

His greatest achievement thus far came afterward and outside the ring.

Pacheco and his partner Jo gave birth to their first child in February. Their daughter, Divine, will celebrate her two-month birthday Monday.

“My whole life has changed,” said Pacheco, who fully expects to celebrate his 21st victory inside the ring. “I’m not doing this for me anymore, it’s for my daughter, my family, that’s what it’s all about now. She came two weeks earlier than she was supposed to so we were caught a little bit off-guard, but it’s been amazing since day one. “Smiling, crying, needing me— that’s really been motivating and different in this camp. I’m just looking forward to coming home to my daughter after training and thinking about her when I am training and pushing myself harder than usual for her.”

Jake Donovan is a senior writer for The Ring and vice president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE