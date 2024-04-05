San Noakes-Yvan Mendy EBU Title Fight Tops April 20 Show At York Hall

Sam Noakes will take on veteran Yvan Mendy for the vacant European lightweight title at the York Hall, Bethnal Green, London on April 20.

The title became vacant when previous incumbent Gavin Gwynne was stopped by Mark Chamberlain in four rounds. The EBU title wasn’t on the line but due to the defeat the Welshman was stripped of the title.

Mendy, a former EBU titlist, was initially matched with fellow former European titleholder Francisco Patera, who withdrew. Queensberry Promotions and the EBU acted quickly to make Noakes-Mendy.

“This is another card where our elite young band of highly talented fighters get the chance to shine,” said Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren. “These shows are quite literally the making of our young stars. We always make sure these development cards are topped by significant title action. “Sam continues to blaze his way through the lightweight division. He will get to make a first defense of the British title he was so happy to win late last year.”

The winner has to face mandatory challenger Gianluca Ceglia next.

Mendy (48-6-1, 22 knockouts) has been a professional for 18-years and won a host of regional title belts. The veteran contender came up short against Edis Tatli (UD 12) in a European title fight in 2015. Since then, he rebounded to score a career best win over 2012 Olympian Luke Campbell (SD 12).

The tough Frenchman later claimed the EBU title by besting Patera (UD 12). After several wins Mendy met Campbell in a rematch and dropped a 12-round unanimous decision. Mendy regained the EBU title by outboxing Ceglia (UD 12) but lost it to Denys Berinchyk (UD 12). Since then, Mendy has upset previously unbeaten Bastien Ballesta (SD 12).

Noakes (13-0, 13 KOs) turned professional in 2019. Since then, the 26-year-old power-puncher from Maidstone has won all 13 fights inside the distance with only one fight going past five-rounds.

He claimed the Commonwealth title with a stoppage victory over Calvin McCord (TKO 4) and has made two subsequent title defenses, most recently, he took out Lewis Sylvester (TKO 4) and also added the British title.

Noakes is younger, fresher and been more active though this is a marked step in competition against a very experienced campaigner. Interestingly, Noakes has won all his fights inside the distance, while Mendy has never been stopped.

