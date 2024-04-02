Jamel Herring says Jackson Jon England fight is his ticket back to world title fight

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 22: Jamel Herring flexes on the scale ahead of his fight with Shakur Stevenson for the WBO world junior lightweight championship fight at Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center on October 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Jamel Herring is moving forward towards his goal of again becoming a world titleholder.

Herring will face Jackson Jon England Wednesday night at the 36ers Arena in Adelaide, Australia. The 10-round bout will stream live on the Stan application (6:30 p.m. AEDT)

At Tuesday’s weigh-in, both fighters weighed in at 58.6 kilograms, or 129.19 pounds.

Herring (24-4, 12 knockouts), who grew up in Coram, New York and now resides in Mason, Ohio, arrived in Australia Wednesday morning to adjust to the local time. He has explored Adelaide and met locals, but Herring is dialed in on the task on hand.

“(I am) really happy to be here,” Herring told The Ring Sunday night. “The people have been really welcoming, but at the end of the day, I still have to keep the mindset that I’m in enemy territory, and I’m here to fight.

“I’m viewing this fight as my ticket back into the world title picture, especially knowing that Liam Wilson fought over the weekend, fought this guy in December, and got a shot at (Oscar) Valdez in the end. That’s all the motivation I need, especially since I’ve been chasing Valdez since I was a champion, but I can’t think of that right now.”

The 38-year-old Herring last fought on November 7, stopping previously-unbeaten Nicholas Molina in the opening round. The victory over Molina took place about a year and a half after losing by unanimous decision to Jamaine Ortiz.

Herring won the WBO world junior lightweight in May 2019, defeating Masayuki Ito by unanimous decision. He would make three successful, including a knockout victory over Carl Frampton in April 2021.

Less than seven months later, Herring would lose his WBO title in a knockout defeat to Shakur Stevenson. With a possible world title fight penciled for later this year, Herring is not overlooking England, but keeping his options open as to which world titleholder he could face.

“Jackson England is in front of me and I have to take him out, and do it impressively,” said Herring, who is promoted by Lou DiBella and managed by Jerry Cazarez. “I’m up for the task. After I get him out of the way, I’m coming for the champions. I know (WBA world titleholder) Lamont Roach wants some get back so that’s another fight I’ll entertain. In the end, there’s still much hunger left inside, and everyone will soon see (it).”

In November 2019, in a defense of the WBO world title belt, Herring, a U.S. Marine who served two tours of duty in Iraq, defeated Roach by unanimous decision.

England (15-3, 8 KOs), who resides in Perth, Australia, lost a close decision to Liam Wilson in his last bout on December 15. The 26-year-old has split his last four bouts, with the other defeat coming at the hands of Paul Fleming in March 2022.

