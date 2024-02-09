Weigh-in Alert: Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams and undercard set for battle in London

Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Liam Williams - Photo courtesy of Queensberry Promotions

Middleweights contender Hamzah Sheeraz and former world title challenger Liam Williams are set to clash in the main event at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10. Sam Noakes and Lewis Sylvester will go into battle for the British lightweight title, and Anthony Yarde returns to action.

Here are the photos from the weight-in and quotes from the fighters:

Commonwealth Middleweight Contest 12 x 3 Minute Rounds

Hamzah Sheeraz 159.4lbs

Liam Williams 159lbs

“Camp has gone really, really well and I’ve trained my nuts off! I am ready and, if I’m not ready now, I never will be,” said Williams. “I feel like I’ve turned back the clock a little bit and I’ve got that killer instinct back. I’ve been digging in and putting the work in because I want to be the best. I’m ready. He did ruin my Christmas a little bit. I was hoping for the fight in December and then have a bit of a chill out for a couple of weeks, but it didn’t do me any harm and I stayed fit over Christmas. If anything, it has made me better for this fight now. I still had a little runout. This the real one and where we want to be now. I don’t know why they have picked me and I think it is a bad mistake. They are bringing me in to get beat by this guy. He’s very good, he’s talented, big for the weight and the list goes on, really. I don’t think I am the right one for the job and you have brought in the wrong guy.



“I would have done exactly the same to every person he’s knocked out and that is no disrespect because he can only beat whoever is put in front of him. No, it is not a padded record, he’s had a couple of good wins, but I don’t think he has been in with someone yet who has really tested him and stuck it on him. On Saturday night we are going to see how he holds up to that.”



“I am just looking forward to it, I’ve put in the work and I don’t really have much to say,” said Sheeraz. “Saturday night, let’s go. He has always looked dangerous, to be fair, he’s got a lot of knockouts and the respect is there. I’d be a fool not to. In terms of this camp, I have prepared for the best version of him come Saturday night. In my head the best version still exists and, if I didn’t think otherwise, I wouldn’t have prepared like I have. It is my time to shine now. I know you hear that all the time, but if I win on Saturday in good fashion there are big things for me in 2024. I’d like to think he can take me into the second half of the fight because there needs to be a point in your career when you go past certain rounds to answer questions and whatnot. If that doesn’t happen I won’t be complaining.



“The ideal night is a Hamzah Sheeraz win, it all depends on that. For me to achieve my dreams and make people proud, I have to put on a performance. A stoppage is the plan and I don’t see why I can’t do it. The way I work and my mentality is elite level. I am rubbing shoulders with great champions in LA and only learning off them.”

Commonwealth & vacant British Lightweight Championships 12 x 3 Minute Rounds

Sam Noakes 134.6lbs

Lewis Slyvester 133.6lbs

Commonwealth Silver Featherweight Championship 10 x 3 Minute Rounds

Masood Abdullah 125.7lbs

Qais Ashfaq 134.13lbs

Light-Heavyweight Contest 10 x 3 Minute Rounds

Anthony Yarde 177.7lbs

Marko Nikolic 179.6lbs

Undercard:

Light-Heavyweight Contest 8 x 3 Minute Rounds

Karol Itauma 181.12lbs

Eros Seghetti 182.13lbs

Cruiserweight Contest 6 x 3 Minute Rounds

Tommy Fletcher 202.5lbs

Alvaro Terrero 204.13lbs

Cruiserweight Contest 6 x 3 Minute Rounds

Aloys Junior 204.6lbs

Miloslav Savic To Weigh-in Tomorrow

Featherweight Contest 6 x 3 Minute Rounds

Umar Khan 128lbs

Maicol Velazco 129.2lbs

Lightweight Contest 4 x 3 Minute Rounds

Billy Adams 132.5lbs

Engel Gomez 133.9lbs

International Super-Featherweight Contest 4 x 3 Minute Rounds

Charlie Hickford – 127.4lbs

Yin Caicedo – 126.7lbs

International Middleweight Contest 4 x 3 Minute Rounds

Sam King – 160lbs

Bartos Glowacki – 159.13lbs

A press release by Queensberry Promotions was used in this article.