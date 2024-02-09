Knockout CPFreshmart vs Hasanboy Dusmatov ordered by the WBA

Knockout CP Freshmart (Thammanoon Niyomtrong) (right) - Photo by Wasim Mather

The WBA has ordered a fight between reigning WBA “super” champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong, known in the boxing world as Knockout CPFreshmart (24-0, 9 knockouts) of Thailand, and Hasanboy Dusmatov (6-0, 5 KOs) of Uzbekistan. The news was announced on the WBA’s social media channels, but further details have yet to be confirmed.

Niyomtrong, hailing from Surin, Thailand, has been the longest-reigning boxing world champion, winning the WBA strawweight belt in 2016 with a unanimous decision win over Byron Rojas. In 2020, Niyomtrong was elevated to “super” champion by the WBA (a title not recognized by The Ring). Unfortunately, luck hasn’t been on the reigning champion’s side as he has been inactive for 18 months, with his last win coming over former fellow strawweight titlist king Chayaphon Moonsri (55-3, 19 KOs).

Niyomtrong, rated at No. 1 by The Ring at strawweight, was slated to fight Erick Rosa (6-0, 2 KOs) in Thailand in 2023, but a few issues between the teams prevented that fight from happening. Now, 18 months later, it appears Niyomtrong will face a considerably more experienced foe in Dusmatov, who in spite of his short pro career comes with a strong amateur pedigree.

The 30-year-old won a gold medal in the 2016 Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Originally from Andijan, Uzbekistan, Dusmatov now resides in California and remains undefeated in his pro career. His last fight was in November 2023 against South African Siphamandla Baleen (21-6-2, 8 KOs) in Sochi, Russia, where the southpaw secured a win by unanimous decision, demonstrating his prowess after a stint of inactivity.

Inactivity is the worst thing that can happen to a fighter, and in the case of Niyomtrong, it does not bode well going up against a fighter like Dusmatov. The super champion has been a dominant force over the years, defending his belt 12 times. The upcoming bout between Dusmatov and Niyomtrong promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both boxers undefeated and similar in age.

Additionally, Dusmatov has expressed his aspirations to become the WBA world champion and clinch another gold medal at the Olympics this year.