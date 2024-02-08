Ricardo Sandoval signs with Golden Boy Promotions, will face Jayson Mama on Feb. 15

Flyweight contender Ricardo Sandoval

Flyweight contender Ricardo Sandoval has signed a deal with Golden Boy Promotions, it was announced Tuesday afternoon on Golden Boy’s social media platforms.

Golden Boy Promotions President Eric Gomez confirmed to The Ring Wednesday morning that Sandoval will face Jayson Mama on February 15 at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz and Jesus Perez.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

Gomez stated Sandoval, who is rated No. 8 by The Ring at 112 pounds, is amongst the elite in the division.

“We are excited,” Gomez told The Ring. “He’s a world-class fighter. He can challenge any of the champions in the near future.”

Sandoval (23-2, 2 knockouts) has fought on previous cards promoted by Golden Boy in Southern California. He resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Rialto and has a strong following in the area.

In his last bout on October 21, Sandoval defeated fringe contender Victor Sandoval by unanimous decision. The victory over Victor Sandoval took place over four months after Ricardo Sandoval defeated Rocco Santomauro, also by decision.

The 25-year-old has won his last three fights since losing a close majority decision loss to contender David Jimenez of Costa Rica in July 2022. Sandoval also has victories over Jay Harris and Carlos Buitrago.

Mama (19-1, 10 KOs), who resides in General Santos City in the Philippines, defeated Robert Paradero by unanimous decision in his last fight on June 6.

The 26-year-old has won his last three fights since losing by unanimous decision to then-IBF world flyweight titleholder Sunny Edwards in December 2021.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

