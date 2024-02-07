Weights from Las Vegas for Lopez-Ortiz

LAS VEGAS—Teofimo Lopez Jr. can laugh at himself before anyone else can. The WBO/Ring junior welterweight world champion has no problem digging in and annoying his opponents, either. His latest victim is challenger Jamaine Ortiz, who Lopez will meet this Thursday at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Lopez-Ortiz and the 10-round lightweight co-feature between Keyshawn Davis and Jose “Sniper” Pedraza will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

During their final presser in Tuesday, Lopez (19-1, 13 knockouts) had some fun, opening with “I’m the big clown of the sport of boxing. I’ve got to make everyone laugh. I’ve got a big nose for a reason.

“It’s great to be back. I’m glad to see the talents coming through. But this is only the beginning for me. I’m 26 years young. I’m not even in my prime yet. We have a tremendous dance partner. He’s wanted this fight for awhile. And we’ll do our thing.

“I’ve been to the top before at 135, beating the most decorated fighter at the time. Nobody wanted to face him. Now we’re back again. I beat the guy nobody wanted to fight again. So, I’ve looked it as I’ve gained it, lost it and I’ve gained it back again. I know what it takes to be great, which means to respect the ring and respect what it means to be a champion.”

However, Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) has not cracked too many smiles during this promotional tour. The 27-year-old has been all business.

“There hasn’t been respect,” he said. “It’s a fight. I’m coming here to take his head off. It is what it is. There is a calm before the storm. you’ve got to know to keep control of your mind and body, especially before you go into battle.

“I feel like I’m going to be the guy having the clown do whatever I want to do. It’s going to be that kind of show.

“When I win Thursday night, it’s going to be a great night. I’m going to remember it for the rest of my life. It will be the day I became a world champion. It will be another step in my goal to getting other great fights and to continue building my legacy.”

Davis, the U.S. Olympic silver medalist, and former two-division world titlist Pedraza showed a little more respect to one another.

“Pedraza said that he has all the experience,” Davis said. “And he did fight a lot of great fighters. But he hasn’t fought me before. I don’t care about all the experience he has because he hasn’t fought me yet. So he’s going to see everything I bring to the table.

“He’s a great fighter. He’s been in a lot of great fights for the sport of boxing. And I believe he’s good for the sport of boxing. But I feel like he’s got the biggest challenge yet in front of him. A young, hungry, real fighter. When that bell starts, I won’t be here to play. It’s going to be an action-packed fight. I’m definitely coming out victorious, but the fans are going to be the winners that night.”

Pedraza has been on this stage before. He poses probably the biggest test Davis has yet faced.

“At this point of my career, it doesn’t matter who is my opponent,” Pedraza said. “Keyshawn Davis is an excellent boxer. He doesn’t have the experience that I do in professional boxing, but he had a great trajectory in amateur boxing. He is an excellent boxer. It doesn’t matter what the record is. You have to face those challenges. It doesn’t matter if he’s a prospect, a veteran or a contender. You have to accept it. Let’s fight.

“I prepared very well for this fight. I’ve come to do my job. I don’t look the result. But don’t misinterpret me. I do expect a great victory. But I don’t expect a particular result. I simply go to do a good job for the fans, so that they can leave happy.”

Here are the weights:

WBO and Ring Magazine Junior Welterweight Titles – 12 Rounds

Teofimo Lopez Jr. (19-1, 13 KOs), 139.6 pounds vs. Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), 139.6 pounds

Lightweights – 10 Rounds

Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs), 134.7 pounds vs. Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs), 134.5 pounds

Middleweights – 8 Rounds

Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs), 161.6 pounds vs. Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs), 164.4 pounds

Lightweights – 8 Rounds

Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs), 135.3 pounds vs. Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs), 136.8 pounds

Lightweights – 8 Rounds

Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs), 135.7 pounds vs. Abdel Sauceda (12-3, 8 KOs), 135.4 pounds

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

Follow @JSantoliquito

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE