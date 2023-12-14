Fight Night Program – Week of Dec. 14-20

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, December 14 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif.

Jose Sanchez vs. Walter Santibanes – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten “Tito” Sánchez is developing a following in SoCal, and is being fast-tracked to a title shot in the featherweight region or thereabouts. The light-punching Santibañes should be the right test at this point of his career.

Also on this card:

Eric Priest vs. Paul Mendez – middleweight – 8 rounds

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Irvin Macias – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Jorge Chavez vs. Jerson Ortiz – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Thursday, December 14 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Kubrat Pulev vs. Andrzej Wawrzyk – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Jose Marrufo – welterweight – 8 rounds

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Darel Harris – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Luke Santamaria vs. Cameron Krael – welterweight – 6 rounds

Tervel Pulev vs. Dionardo Minor – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FiteTV

Friday, December 15 – Caribe Royale, Orlando, Fla.

Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn – women’s super middleweight – 10 rounds

Crews-Dezurn was already a champ, but the unbeaten Green (who has fought at higher weights) seems motivated to take over a dormant and very shallow division in terms of talent. In terms of ability and desire, Green should have a solid advantage in this one. And yes, this one’s not the main event of the night, but we try to stay away from the influencer/YouTuber-turned-boxer thing as much as we can. Sorry, Jake!

Also on this card:

Jake Paul vs. Andre August – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Lorenzo Medina vs. Joshua Temple – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Zachary Randolph vs. Michael Manna – cruiserweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, December 15 – The Star, Sydney, Australia

Sam Goodman vs. Zhong Liu – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

Liam Wilson vs. Jackson Jon England – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, December 16 – The Armory, Minneapolis, Minn.

David Morrell vs. Sena Agbeko – super middleweight – 12 rounds

All rise: Showtime exits the boxing scene after almost four decades of setting the standard for extraordinary matchmaking and insuperable broadcasting talent. And they do it the only way they know how: with a killer matchup topping the bill and a talent-laden undercard. Watch at your own risk if you’re one of those who hates to shed tears.

Also on this card:

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela – lightweight – 12 rounds

Robert Guerrero vs. Andre Berto – welterweight – 10 rounds

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova – flyweight – 12 rounds

Alberto Puello vs. Ector Madera – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, December 16 – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz.

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards – flyweight – 12 rounds

Two of the best unbeaten flyweights in the world in a fight for all the marbles. If you like boxing for its violence this ain’t for you. If you are a true boxing fan, you’re already counting the minutes ahead of this fantastic matchup. Should be a future classic.

Also on this card:

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Kevin Gonzalez – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

Galal Yafai vs. Rocco Santomauro – flyweight – 10 rounds

Peter McGrail vs. Ja’Rico O’Quinn – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Junaid Boston vs. Gordie Russ II – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, December 16 – Beacon of Light, Sunderland, England

Josh Kelly vs. Placido Ramirez – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Ben Marksby vs. Kurt Jackson – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, December 16 – Palastport Le Cupole, Torino, Italy

Francesco Grandelli vs. Stefan Voda – featherweight – 12 rounds

Sandor Martin vs. Mohamed El Marcouchi – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, December 16: New York

Tsendbaatar Erdenebat vs. Yohan Vasquez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Christian Otero vs. Yeuri Andujar – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Fernely Feliz Jr. vs. Raphael Carolina – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Cesar Francis vs. Windry Amadis Martinez – welterweight – 6 rounds

Saturday, December 16 – Weihnachtscirkus, Karlsruhe, Germany

Yesica Nery Plata vs. Sarah Bormann – women’s junior flyweight – 10 rounds

Daniel Dietz vs. Felix Langberg – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Alex Alselo vs. Ivan Njegac – welterweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, December 16 – Conakry, Guinea

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Noel Lafargue – middleweight – 6 rounds

A rare treat: watching the grandson of “The Greatest” getting a royal welcome in Africa, some 50 years after his grandad’s legendary heavyweight fight against George Foreman. A stay-busy fight for Muhammad Ali’s grandson, who will surely get more motivation than exposure from this bout.

Wednesday, December 20 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, Australia

Conor Wallace vs. Mose Auimatagi Jr. – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Max McIntyre vs. Tangiariki Mauri – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

