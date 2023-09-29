Tyson Fury signs up to challenge Ring heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia

Apparently, the contract is signed.

Tyson Fury will take on Ring magazine heayweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at the Kingdom Arena. Additional details, including the official fight date, will be announced in due course.

The fight will be promoted by Queensberry, Top Rank, K2 and Usyk17.

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) reigned as the division’s lineal champion since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015. Following a well-documented hiatus due to personal troubles, “The Gypsy King” authored a comeback story for the ages. Following a controversial draw against Deontay Wilder in December 2018, Fury snatched Wilder’s WBC world title via seventh-round TKO in their February 2020 rematch. Their trilogy concluded with the 2021 Fight of the Year, as Fury overcame a pair of knockdowns to ice Wilder in the 11th round. He stayed busy in 2022 with stoppage victories over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora and is getting set to fight MMA superstar Francis Ngannou on October 28 in Riyadh in an exhibition bout.

Ukraine’s Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), a 2012 Olympic gold medalist, moved up to the heavyweight ranks following a dominant run to the undisputed cruiserweight title. In September 2021, he upset Anthony Joshua to become the unified heavyweight world champion and then defeated Joshua by split decision in their rematch nearly one year later. Usyk returned in August to stop Daniel Dubois in nine rounds and now hopes to join Evander Holyfield as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion to repeat the deed at heavyweight.

“Delighted to finally get this fight signed,” said Hall of Fame Promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions. “This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport. The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century. I look forward to Tyson reclaiming the three belts that he never lost in the ring. Huge thanks to His Excellency and the GEA.”

“Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are the two greatest heavyweights of their generation, and I can’t wait to see what happens when they step into the ring in Riyadh. They are special talents worthy of competing for the greatest prize in sports,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I would like to thank His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and everyone involved in helping make this legendary night a reality.”

