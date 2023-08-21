Caroline Dubois headlines card featuring emerging talents in London on Sept. 30

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Milena Koleva (L) and Caroline Dubois (R) exchange punches during their lightweight fight at The 02 Arena on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Caroline Dubois returns to action, undefeated cruiserweights Viddal Riley and Nathan Quarless contest the English cruiserweight title and super middleweight standout Callum Simpson heads into a firefight with the always-aggressive Germaine ‘G-Man’ Brown in a Boxxer: Breakthrough card on Sept. 30 live from London’s York Hall and exclusively on Sky Sports.

The ascent of Caroline Dubois (7-0, 5 KO’s) reaches new heights when the 22-year-old prodigy steps up against power-punching Mexican veteran Magali Rodriguez (22-6-4, 9 KO’s), a former world title challenger.

Last year, Dubois told interviewers she wanted to win a world title in 2023 in order to put herself in position for big fights with big-name opponents, naming both Mikaela Mayer and Katie Taylor as specific targets. With five stoppage wins in seven outings, Dubois has now blasted her way to contention and puts herself in position to complete stage one of her plan.

Two of the country’s top young cruiserweights will put their undefeated records on the line in a North vs South battle for the vacant English cruiserweight championship when London’s Viddal Riley (9-0, 6 KO’s) – himself a Youth Olympian like Dubois – faces Liverpool lad Nathan Quarless (12-0).

Riley rides a string of crowd-pleasing stoppages into the bout, with his last four bouts all having ended inside four rounds or less, while Quarless has boxed clever on his way to a dozen straight wins and heads to London intent on outfoxing the heavy-handed Riley on home soil.

Also confirmed for the September 30th card today are the surging Callum Simpson (12-0, 9 KO’s) and the gritty Germaine ‘G-Man’ Brown (13-2, 4 KO’s), set to meet in what is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleasing super-middleweight showdown between two gunslingers who both like to occupy the centre of the ring and rarely take a backwards step.

Simpson was considered one of the best under-the-radar talents in the UK by boxing insiders before he signed with Boxxer earlier this year. The Barnsley man seized the chance to showcase his skills on Sky Sports and now has a growing army of fans across the country. On September 30th, former English super-middleweight champion Brown intends to test Simpson’s chin, stop the hype train and steal his momentum.

“Caroline Dubois is exceptional and we’ve said ever since she turned professional with Boxxer last year that we expect her to become the future face of the women’s sport, not only in the UK but on the world stage. Her ambition is as big as her talent, but even I didn’t expect her to blast her way to a world title opportunity in just eight fights,” said Boxxer CEO Ben Shalom.

“British and English title bouts seem to produce some of the best fights we see in this country and this English Cruiserweight Championship bout between Viddal Riley and Nathan Quarless has a little something extra to it. It’s a classic North/South rivalry, with the outstanding Riley on home soil in London and the slick Quarless heading down from Liverpool looking to silence the home fans.

“I also can’t wait for this fight between Callium Simpson and Germaine Brown. A lot of insiders are predicting big things for Callum and he’s got a very tough test here. Brown is the former English champion and both of them go forward and look for the finish, so we might see an instant classic here.”

A press release by Boxxer was used in this article.