Connor Coyle wants top middleweights after facing once-beaten Joey Bryant

The middleweight division is wide open, and Connor Coyle hopes to seize an opportunity to assert himself amongst the best in that weight class.

Coyle will face Joey Bryant on Saturday at The Blind Tiger in Biloxi, Mississippi. The 10-round bout will headline a Biloxi Beach Brawl card that will stream live on the Rite Hook Promotions Facebook page (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

The 33-year-old Coyle (19-0, 8 knockouts), who is originally from Derry, Northern Ireland and now resides in Pinellas Park, Florida, last fought on April 29, defeating Cristian Rios by decision in a one-sided, stay-busy fight.

In his previous fight on December 11, Coyle stopped Sladan Janjanin after the seventh round.

Coyle is ranked No. 6 by a major sanctioning body and he believes he is more than ready to face the upper echelon of the division, including the world titleholders of the division.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring,” said Coyle, who is promoted by Fire Fist Boxing Promotions. “I appreciate (promoter) Jody Caliguire and my team for putting this fight together. We’re expecting to be 20-0 after Saturday night and announce a fight with a top middleweight in the very near future.”

Coyle is trained by Jim McLaughlin, who was recently inducted into the Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Bryant (17-1, 13 KOs), who resides in Memphis, Tennessee, has not fought since November 2021, stopping winless Marquez Greer in the opening round. In his previous fight in August 2020, Bryant suffered his only loss of his career, dropping a decision to Kenneth Council.

The 28-year-old Bryant, who made his pro debut at age 17, has only faced three fighters with winning records.

In heavyweight action, hard-hitting Jesus Escarlera (16-0, 16 KOs) will square off against Brazil’s Marcelo Leandro Da Silva (23-5, 18 KOs) in a 12-round bout.

The 43-year-old Escalera, who is originally from Puerto Rico and now resides in Riverview, Florida, will be fighting for the 13th time this year.

Light heavyweight Alvin Varnall, Jr. (16-1-1, 13 KOs) of Catskill, New York will face journeyman Billy Cunningham (11-46-1, 6 KOs) of Jackson, Mississippi in a six-round bout.

