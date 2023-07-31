Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith rescheduled due to Beterbiev jaw surgery

Beterbiev decks Gvozdyk. Photo by Mikey Williams / TOP RANK

The unified light heavyweight title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith has been postponed due to a bone infection in Beterbiev’s jaw.

The fight was originally scheduled for August 19 in Quebec City, Canada but will be rescheduled after Beterbiev underwent surgery on Sunday.

The fight was to be a homecoming of sorts for the WBC/IBF/WBO titleholder Beterbiev (19-0, 19 knockouts), a native of Russia who now makes his home in Montreal, Quebec. He last fought in Quebec in 2021, when he knocked out Marcus Browne. He last fought in January, stopping Anthony Yarde in eight rounds in England.

Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) of Liverpool, England is the no. 1 contender for Beterbiev’s WBC belt. The former WBA super middleweight titleholder has won two straight since his lone defeat, a unanimous decision to Saul Alvarez in 2020.

The show, which is promoted by Eye of the Tiger, Top Rank and Matchroom Boxing, will be rescheduled in the future.