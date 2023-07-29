Devin Haney set to challenge Regis Prograis for WBC 140-pound title

Devin Haney scored the most significant victory of his career by outpointing Vasiliy Lomachenko. Photo by Naoki Fukuda

LAS VEGAS – Devin Haney has finally made up his mind.

Haney has reportedly made the decision to face WBC 140-pound titleholder Regis Prograis rather than defend his undisputed lightweight championship for his next fight.

If the plan for Haney to face Prograis follows through, the fight will take place on October 28 in Haney’s hometown of Las Vegas. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger broke the story.

Prograis-Haney will likely stream live on DAZN.

Haney was given a July 21 deadline by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to decide whether he would defend his undisputed lightweight championship against WBC mandatory challenger Shakur Stevenson or move up to 140 pounds and face Prograis. Haney was given an extension on the day of the deadline and ultimately made the decision to face Prograis this past week.

Whether Haney will retain the WBC world lightweight title remains to be seen. Haney petitioned the WBC to keep the WBC title as he makes the move up in weight to face Prograis.

Haney (30-0, 15 knockouts) scored a close unanimous decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 20. Sulaiman stated the defense of the WBC title against Lomachenko was a voluntary defense.

In a series of tweets between Haney and Prograis early last week, the month of October was mentioned as a possible month when both sides would square off.

Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) won the vacant WBC world 140-pound title on November 26 with an 11-round stoppage of top contender Jose Zepeda. In the first defense of the world title on June 17, Prograis defeated Danielito Zorrilla by split decision in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

The 34-year-old is The Ring’s No. 2-ranked junior welterweight.

