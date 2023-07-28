Fight Night Program – Week of July 28 – August 2

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, July 28 – Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas

Seniesa Estrada vs. Leonela Paola Yudica – women’s strawweight -10 rounds

Estrada, The Ring’s inaugural champ at this weight and a top 5 pound-for-pound fighter, continues her march towards her three-division unified championship goal. Yudica is a very (as in VERY) live underdog and she won’t make it easy for ‘Superbad’ to look good in this challenge.

Also on this card:

Andres Cortes vs. Xavier Martinez, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Abraham Nova vs. Jonathan Romero, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Rohan Polanco vs. Cesar Francis, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Karlos Balderas vs. Nahir Albright, 8 rounds, lightweights

Dante Benjamin vs. William Langston, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Charlie Sheehy vs. Kaylyn Alfred, 6 rounds, lightweights

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, July 28 – Caribe Royale Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Idalberto Umara vs. William Encarnacion, 10 rounds, lightweights

Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Thompson, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

Junior Younan vs. Abel Adriel, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Angel Chavez vs. Donnis Reed, 6 rounds, super middleweights

Jamar Pemberton vs. Julian Valerio, 6 rounds, middleweights

Where to watch it: CBS Sports Net

Saturday, July 29 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford – welterweight -12 rounds

Even the worst-case scenario in this fight will result in a way-above-average display of boxing skills. Two of the best fighters in the game, going for all the marbles in one of the most talent-laden and attractive divisions in boxing. A grudge match that’s been brewing for years. All the pieces are in place for what could become one of the best fights in welterweight history, easily.

What to expect in this fight: I’d say a chess match during the first half, and a ward towards the end of the fight. The combined IQ for these two is off the charts, and their speed and skills are out of this world. Whoever makes the first mistake goes home with a two-point decision loss. Don’t expect more than that.

Also on this card:

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera – lightweight – 12 rounds

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago – bantamweight -12 rounds

Yoenis Tellez vs. Sergio Garcia – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime PPV

Saturday, July 29 – Telford International Centre, Telford, England

Liam Davies vs. Jason Cunningham, 12 rounds, for Davies’ European junior featherweight title

The unbeaten Davies defends his British and European title belts in this talent-rich card featuring a group of unbeaten young prospects going against the usual suspects.

Also on this card:

Eithan James vs. James Moorcroft, 10 rounds, welterweights

Owen Cooper vs. Robin Zamora, 8 rounds, welterweights

Moses Itauma vs. Kevin Espindola, 6 rounds, heavyweights

Macaulay Owen vs. Jayro Fernando Duran, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Where to watch it: TNT Sports

Saturday, July 29 – Riders Field, Frisco, Texas

Edward Vazquez vs. Brayan De Gracia, 10 rounds, featherweights

Melissa Oddessa Parker vs. Shurretta Metcalf – women’s bantamweight – 8 rounds

Aram Amirkhanyan vs. Cameron Krael, 8 rounds, welterweights

Saturday, July 29 – Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutiérrez Moreno, Tijuana, Mexico

Yory Boy Campas vs. Juan Carlos Parra, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Tania Enriquez vs. Cecilia Rodriguez, 10 rounds, female junior flyweights

Youth and experience in one card, I guess. The legendary 52-year-old former world champion Campas (107-17-3, 82 KOs) returns to action for the first time in four years to face Parra (8-23-2, 7 KOs) and shares the spotlight with the once-beaten Enriquez, one of the most promising young talents in Mexico.

