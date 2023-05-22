Who do you think won Haney-Lomachenko?

Judge Dave Moretti (who somehow scored Round 10 for Haney) didn't seem to count punches like this one. But what about YOU? Photo by Mikael Ona for The Ring

On Saturday, Devin Haney retained the undisputed lightweight championship with a unanimous decision over former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The 24-year-old American, who won by scores of 116-112 and 115-113 (twice) was put to the test by the 35-year-old veteran who has held titles in three divisions in a fast-paced hotly contested chess match.

However, while the official judges (all veterans from the U.S.) Dave Moretti, Tim Cheatham and David Sutherland gave the edge to Haney (30-0, 15 KOs), the court of public opinion seemed to favor the Ukrainian southpaw. Lightweight contender Shakur Stevenson and welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford, who were at the fight, told the media they thought Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) clearly won the fight. The opinions of the two undefeated Americans are shared by other boxers — active and retired — who were at the fight, including Oscar De La Hoya and Jorge Linares, and many more via social media: Regis Prograis, Robeisy Ramirez, Abner Mares, Raul Marquez, Ishe Smith, Sergio Mora and Keyshawn Davis.

Who do YOU think deserved to win Haney-Lomachenko?

Share your opinion with RingTV.com and comment below.