Tim Tszyu takes keep busy fight, will face Carlos Ocampo on June 18

Tim Tszyu. That's his MF'n name.

When Tim Tszyu stopped former junior middleweight titlist Tony Harrison in March, he announced that if undisputed champion Jermell Charlo wasn’t ready to face him within certain time parameters, he’d take another fight.

With a Charlo fight no closer, Tszyu decided to keep busy. It was announced at a press conference in Australia that Tszyu would put his WBO Interim strap on the line against experienced Mexican Carlos Ocampo at the Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia on Sunday, June 18.

In chief support, rising junior featherweight Sam Goodman will face unbeaten American Ra’eese Aleem in an IBF title eliminator to decide the mandatory challenger for newly-minted IBF/ WBA beltholder Marlon Tapales.

Also scheduled to appear on the undercard is former world title challenger Liam Wilson, who looks to get back in the win column when he meets former featherweight world title challenger Eduardo Ramirez.

Tszyu (22-0, 16 knockouts), The Ring’s No. 2 rated junior middleweight, is the eldest son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu. He followed in his father’s footsteps and turned professional in December 2016. Since then, he has moved steadily through the ranks, beating the likes of tough compatriot Dwight Richie (UD 10), former welterweight titleholder Jeff Horn (TKO 8), respected two-time world title challenger Dennis Hogan (TKO 5) and iron-jawed Takeshi Inoue (UD 12).

The 28-year-old made his American debut last year and had to get off the canvas in the opening round to best experienced Terrell Gausha (UD 12). When the Charlo fight was postponed Tszyu decided to stay active and took on the dangerous Harrison. It proved to be a smart move, scoring a career best ninth-round win over the only man to have beaten Charlo.

Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) worked his way up on the Mexican circuit defeating the likes of Jhony Navarrete (UD 10), Jorge Paez Jr. (UD 10) and Daniel Echeverria (UD 10) and became the IBF mandatory challenger. However, none of that prepared him for Errol Spence Jr. and he was in for a rude awakening in his American debut when he was stopped in one-round.

The 27-year-old moved up to 154-pounds and has reeled off 12 consecutive wins, including an impressive win against Mikael Zewski (TKO 9) in Canada. “Chama” lost last time out when he met world-rated Sebastian Fundora (UD 12).

Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs), The Ring’s No. 5 rated junior featherweight, has moved slowly as a professional but remains unbeaten.

The 32-year-old Michigan native scored an impressive win over fellow-unbeaten fighter Vic Pasillas (TKO 11), edged past Eduardo Baez (MD 10) and dominated Mike Plania (UD 10).

Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs), The Ring’s No. 10 rated junior featherweight, was a good amateur domestically and represented Australia at the 2017 World Championships.

After turning professional he moved through the ranks winning various sanctioning body belts and notably beat Juan Miguel Elorde (TKO 8) and, most recently, experienced former titleholder TJ Doheny (UD 10).

