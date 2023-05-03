Poll: Who should Ryan Garcia train with now that he’s split with Joe Goossen?

It didn’t come as much of a shock when reports of Ryan Garcia parting ways with trainer Joe Goossen surfaced earlier this week. ESPN.com reporter Mike Coppinger broke the news on Monday, sparking social media speculation of where the young star might go to continue his boxing evolution. Who do you think Garcia should train with? Who can bring out his best? Share your opinion with The Ring.
If there’s a trainer not mentioned in the poll that you think is worthy of the task, tell us who YOU think Garcia would trust and grow with in the comment section below.
