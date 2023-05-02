Matchroom and DAZN ink broadcast deal extension in US and Mexico through 2026

Matchroom and DAZN announces a three-year extension to their broadcast deals in the USA and Mexico, with the platform currently available in over 200 territories.

Matchroom held their first event live on DAZN in October 2018 when Jessie Vargas took on Thomas Dulorme in Chicago, and since that night in the Windy City, President Eddie Hearn has teamed up with the global streaming giants to put on over 50 events in America and Mexico.

“I am delighted to announce this extension to our deal with DAZN in the US and Mexico,” said Hearn. “DAZN’s schedule is without doubt the best in the sport, and our big nights in the States and all-action cards in Mexico are a massive part of that.

“This new deal means more blockbusters, more 50-50 wars with the top contenders and more showcasing the best rising talent in the region – and we’re ready to provide further thrilling action and value for the DAZN subscribers.”

The first Mexico night took place in February 2019 when Humberto Soto defeated Brandon Rios in Tijuana, and Hearn has hosted seven more nights in the country. Matchroom’s latest event saw Angel Fierro stop Eduardo Estela in Culiacan. Matchroom are in a strong position in Mexico after Mauricio Lara joined Juan Francisco Estrada and Julio Cesar Martinez as champions from the boxing hotbed with his stunning KO win over Leigh Wood in Nottingham, England to become WBA featherweight ruler, as they meet in a rematch in Manchester, England in May.

Matchroom kicked off 2023 in America with a double-header of world title action in New York that saw Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner crowned the undisputed rulers at featherweight and junior lightweight respectively and San Antonio had it’s first two-weight world champion in April, as future pound-for-pound star Jesse Rodriguez bravely boxed on with a broken jaw to add the WBO flyweight crown to the junior bantamweight strap he won and defended in style in 2022.

The action continues in May as Canelo Alvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight crown against and John Ryder in what promises to be a spectacular homecoming for the Mexican hero in Guadalajara on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The next action in America sees Hearn’s newest signing in action as super middleweight star Edgar Berlanga faces Jason Quigley in New York in June, with the Brooklyn-based Puerto Rican KO artist the latest addition to a stacked Stateside stable along with young talents Criztec Bazaldua and Yankiel Rivera, with promoter Eddie Hearn ready to add more great nights and fighters to the already stacked schedule with this announcement.

“We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Matchroom Boxing in the US,” said Joseph Markowski, CEO North America, DAZN Group. “Since we entered the market five years ago, we have made significant strides to become the global home of boxing, consistently delivering the best schedule in market. 2023 will be no different, with the biggest names fighting on the biggest stages in the coming months. With our best-in-class broadcast, matched with Matchroom’s best-in-class promotion, we are incredibly excited about expanding our partnership in the years to come.”

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.